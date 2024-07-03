SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹487
Prev. Close₹487.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,062.95
Day's High₹489.55
Day's Low₹458.1
52 Week's High₹559.55
52 Week's Low₹271.55
Book Value₹77.45
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,611.93
P/E35.07
EPS13.89
Divi. Yield0.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.36
14.36
14.36
14.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
994.29
855.9
752.42
681.95
Net Worth
1,008.65
870.26
766.78
696.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,331.98
1,694.83
1,869.96
1,833.13
yoy growth (%)
37.59
-9.36
2
20.55
Raw materials
-1,786.3
-1,265.28
-1,369.69
-1,310.62
As % of sales
76.59
74.65
73.24
71.49
Employee costs
-159.7
-147.4
-155.34
-137.66
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
126.45
77.9
100.27
137.16
Depreciation
-41.36
-42.38
-43.64
-38.29
Tax paid
-36.94
-17.63
-15.56
-42.92
Working capital
-28.37
124.74
20.66
69.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.59
-9.36
2
20.55
Op profit growth
42.33
-25.59
-19.54
17.19
EBIT growth
54.8
-18.67
-25.84
20.08
Net profit growth
48.51
-28.84
-10.11
13.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
3,402.63
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3,402.63
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
19.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Manoj Kolhatkar
Chairperson
Anjali Singh
Non Executive Director
Jagdish Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilesh Jain.
Independent Director
Matangi Gowrishankar
Independent Director
Pallavi Joshi Bakhru
Independent Director
Mahua Acharya
Non Executive Director
Pradeep Banerjee
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gabriel India Ltd
Summary
Gabriel India Limited offers ride control products catering to all segments in the automotive industry. The Company has 7 manufacturing plants spread across India. Established in 1961 with the setting up of a Shock Absorber plant at Mulund, Gabriel India is the flagship company of the Anand group. It was promoted in technical and financial collaboration with Gabriel Company, US (20.81% stake). The company is a leading manufacturer of Ride control products i.e Shock Absorbers, McPherson Struts & Front Forks. The Ride control products are produced in its plants located at Mulund, Nasik and Pune in Maharashtra; Dewas, Madhya Pradesh; Hosur, Tamilnadu and Gurgaon, Haryana. Another division of the company the Engine Bearing divison, which was set up in 1978 at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh in collobaration with Federal-Mogul Corp, USA is an fully integrated facility to produce complete range of Bimetal Bearings, Bushes, and Thrust Washers. The company recieves technological support from its collaborators -- Gabriel Ride Control Products, USA; SOQI/ Yamaha Motor, Japan; Kayaba, Japan; APA-Kayaba, Spain and Arvin Suspension System Italia of Italy for its Ride Control Products and from Federal Mogul Corporation, USA for its Engine Bearings products.The company came out with two issue of partly convertible debentures one in May 1991 and the next in 1996 to part-finance its expansion, modernisation and diversification. All the plants of the company, except the one at Mulund, have received
The Gabriel India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹460.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gabriel India Ltd is ₹6611.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gabriel India Ltd is 35.07 and 6.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gabriel India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gabriel India Ltd is ₹271.55 and ₹559.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gabriel India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.92%, 3 Years at 51.08%, 1 Year at 21.93%, 6 Month at 1.11%, 3 Month at -3.33% and 1 Month at 7.15%.
