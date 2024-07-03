iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gabriel India Ltd Share Price

460.3
(-5.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open487
  • Day's High489.55
  • 52 Wk High559.55
  • Prev. Close487.8
  • Day's Low458.1
  • 52 Wk Low 271.55
  • Turnover (lac)1,062.95
  • P/E35.07
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value77.45
  • EPS13.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,611.93
  • Div. Yield0.82
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gabriel India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

487

Prev. Close

487.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1,062.95

Day's High

489.55

Day's Low

458.1

52 Week's High

559.55

52 Week's Low

271.55

Book Value

77.45

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,611.93

P/E

35.07

EPS

13.89

Divi. Yield

0.82

Gabriel India Ltd Corporate Action

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.75

Record Date: 30 Oct, 2024

arrow

Gabriel India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gabriel India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.00%

Non-Promoter- 18.39%

Institutions: 18.39%

Non-Institutions: 26.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gabriel India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.36

14.36

14.36

14.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

994.29

855.9

752.42

681.95

Net Worth

1,008.65

870.26

766.78

696.31

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,331.98

1,694.83

1,869.96

1,833.13

yoy growth (%)

37.59

-9.36

2

20.55

Raw materials

-1,786.3

-1,265.28

-1,369.69

-1,310.62

As % of sales

76.59

74.65

73.24

71.49

Employee costs

-159.7

-147.4

-155.34

-137.66

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

126.45

77.9

100.27

137.16

Depreciation

-41.36

-42.38

-43.64

-38.29

Tax paid

-36.94

-17.63

-15.56

-42.92

Working capital

-28.37

124.74

20.66

69.11

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.59

-9.36

2

20.55

Op profit growth

42.33

-25.59

-19.54

17.19

EBIT growth

54.8

-18.67

-25.84

20.08

Net profit growth

48.51

-28.84

-10.11

13.99

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

3,402.63

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

3,402.63

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

19.42

View Annually Results

Gabriel India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gabriel India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Manoj Kolhatkar

Chairperson

Anjali Singh

Non Executive Director

Jagdish Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilesh Jain.

Independent Director

Matangi Gowrishankar

Independent Director

Pallavi Joshi Bakhru

Independent Director

Mahua Acharya

Non Executive Director

Pradeep Banerjee

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gabriel India Ltd

Summary

Gabriel India Limited offers ride control products catering to all segments in the automotive industry. The Company has 7 manufacturing plants spread across India. Established in 1961 with the setting up of a Shock Absorber plant at Mulund, Gabriel India is the flagship company of the Anand group. It was promoted in technical and financial collaboration with Gabriel Company, US (20.81% stake). The company is a leading manufacturer of Ride control products i.e Shock Absorbers, McPherson Struts & Front Forks. The Ride control products are produced in its plants located at Mulund, Nasik and Pune in Maharashtra; Dewas, Madhya Pradesh; Hosur, Tamilnadu and Gurgaon, Haryana. Another division of the company the Engine Bearing divison, which was set up in 1978 at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh in collobaration with Federal-Mogul Corp, USA is an fully integrated facility to produce complete range of Bimetal Bearings, Bushes, and Thrust Washers. The company recieves technological support from its collaborators -- Gabriel Ride Control Products, USA; SOQI/ Yamaha Motor, Japan; Kayaba, Japan; APA-Kayaba, Spain and Arvin Suspension System Italia of Italy for its Ride Control Products and from Federal Mogul Corporation, USA for its Engine Bearings products.The company came out with two issue of partly convertible debentures one in May 1991 and the next in 1996 to part-finance its expansion, modernisation and diversification. All the plants of the company, except the one at Mulund, have received
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gabriel India Ltd share price today?

The Gabriel India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹460.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gabriel India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gabriel India Ltd is ₹6611.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gabriel India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gabriel India Ltd is 35.07 and 6.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gabriel India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gabriel India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gabriel India Ltd is ₹271.55 and ₹559.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gabriel India Ltd?

Gabriel India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.92%, 3 Years at 51.08%, 1 Year at 21.93%, 6 Month at 1.11%, 3 Month at -3.33% and 1 Month at 7.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gabriel India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gabriel India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.00 %
Institutions - 18.40 %
Public - 26.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gabriel India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.