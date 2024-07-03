Summary

Gabriel India Limited offers ride control products catering to all segments in the automotive industry. The Company has 7 manufacturing plants spread across India. Established in 1961 with the setting up of a Shock Absorber plant at Mulund, Gabriel India is the flagship company of the Anand group. It was promoted in technical and financial collaboration with Gabriel Company, US (20.81% stake). The company is a leading manufacturer of Ride control products i.e Shock Absorbers, McPherson Struts & Front Forks. The Ride control products are produced in its plants located at Mulund, Nasik and Pune in Maharashtra; Dewas, Madhya Pradesh; Hosur, Tamilnadu and Gurgaon, Haryana. Another division of the company the Engine Bearing divison, which was set up in 1978 at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh in collobaration with Federal-Mogul Corp, USA is an fully integrated facility to produce complete range of Bimetal Bearings, Bushes, and Thrust Washers. The company recieves technological support from its collaborators -- Gabriel Ride Control Products, USA; SOQI/ Yamaha Motor, Japan; Kayaba, Japan; APA-Kayaba, Spain and Arvin Suspension System Italia of Italy for its Ride Control Products and from Federal Mogul Corporation, USA for its Engine Bearings products.The company came out with two issue of partly convertible debentures one in May 1991 and the next in 1996 to part-finance its expansion, modernisation and diversification. All the plants of the company, except the one at Mulund, have received

