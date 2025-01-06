iifl-logo-icon 1
Gabriel India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

460.3
(-5.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Gabriel India FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

126.45

77.9

100.27

137.16

Depreciation

-41.36

-42.38

-43.64

-38.29

Tax paid

-36.94

-17.63

-15.56

-42.92

Working capital

-28.37

124.74

20.66

69.11

Other operating items

Operating

19.78

142.62

61.72

125.05

Capital expenditure

71.8

45.15

147.12

34

Free cash flow

91.59

187.77

208.84

159.05

Equity raised

1,344.85

1,261.96

1,069.69

872.18

Investing

68.63

-20.01

-27.14

33.99

Financing

27.58

23.59

19.31

18.59

Dividends paid

0

2.87

6.46

20.11

Net in cash

1,532.65

1,456.19

1,277.16

1,103.92

