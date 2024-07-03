Gabriel India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
3,402.63
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3,402.63
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
19.42
Total Income
3,422.05
Total Expenditure
3,110.02
PBIDT
312.02
Interest
8.24
PBDT
303.78
Depreciation
59.95
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
67.18
Deferred Tax
-2.09
Reported Profit After Tax
178.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
178.75
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
178.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
14.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.16
PBDTM(%)
8.92
PATM(%)
5.25
