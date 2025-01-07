Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,331.98
1,694.83
1,869.96
1,833.13
yoy growth (%)
37.59
-9.36
2
20.55
Raw materials
-1,786.3
-1,265.28
-1,369.69
-1,310.62
As % of sales
76.59
74.65
73.24
71.49
Employee costs
-159.7
-147.4
-155.34
-137.66
As % of sales
6.84
8.69
8.3
7.5
Other costs
-240.05
-179.61
-207.12
-213.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.29
10.59
11.07
11.65
Operating profit
145.92
102.52
137.79
171.26
OPM
6.25
6.04
7.36
9.34
Depreciation
-41.36
-42.38
-43.64
-38.29
Interest expense
-4.27
-6.54
-3.58
-2.88
Other income
26.16
24.31
9.69
7.07
Profit before tax
126.45
77.9
100.27
137.16
Taxes
-36.94
-17.63
-15.56
-42.92
Tax rate
-29.21
-22.63
-15.52
-31.29
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
89.51
60.27
84.7
94.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
89.51
60.27
84.7
94.23
yoy growth (%)
48.51
-28.84
-10.11
13.99
NPM
3.83
3.55
4.52
5.14
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.