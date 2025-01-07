iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gabriel India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

469.5
(2.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gabriel India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,331.98

1,694.83

1,869.96

1,833.13

yoy growth (%)

37.59

-9.36

2

20.55

Raw materials

-1,786.3

-1,265.28

-1,369.69

-1,310.62

As % of sales

76.59

74.65

73.24

71.49

Employee costs

-159.7

-147.4

-155.34

-137.66

As % of sales

6.84

8.69

8.3

7.5

Other costs

-240.05

-179.61

-207.12

-213.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.29

10.59

11.07

11.65

Operating profit

145.92

102.52

137.79

171.26

OPM

6.25

6.04

7.36

9.34

Depreciation

-41.36

-42.38

-43.64

-38.29

Interest expense

-4.27

-6.54

-3.58

-2.88

Other income

26.16

24.31

9.69

7.07

Profit before tax

126.45

77.9

100.27

137.16

Taxes

-36.94

-17.63

-15.56

-42.92

Tax rate

-29.21

-22.63

-15.52

-31.29

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

89.51

60.27

84.7

94.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

89.51

60.27

84.7

94.23

yoy growth (%)

48.51

-28.84

-10.11

13.99

NPM

3.83

3.55

4.52

5.14

Gabriel India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gabriel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.