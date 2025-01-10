Gabriel India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.36
14.36
14.36
14.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
994.29
855.9
752.42
681.95
Net Worth
1,008.65
870.26
766.78
696.31
Minority Interest
Debt
10.26
11.16
12.9
14.68
Deferred Tax Liability Net
25.68
25.68
24.87
20.24
Total Liabilities
1,044.59
907.1
804.55
731.23
Fixed Assets
488.82
455.39
405.78
380.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
132.14
79.54
83.8
15.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.35
9.75
10.41
9.71
Networking Capital
338.09
254.98
250
234.93
Inventories
235.73
224.81
209.98
196.48
Inventory Days
32.86
42.31
Sundry Debtors
452.94
383.72
382.4
279.3
Debtor Days
59.85
60.15
Other Current Assets
229.21
177.1
216.58
233.14
Sundry Creditors
-494.63
-446.89
-477.75
-397.64
Creditor Days
74.77
85.63
Other Current Liabilities
-85.16
-83.76
-81.21
-76.35
Cash
73.19
107.45
54.57
91.03
Total Assets
1,044.59
907.11
804.56
731.22
