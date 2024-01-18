iifl-logo-icon 1
448.1
(0.53%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:24:57 AM

Gabriel India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend22 Oct 202430 Oct 202430 Oct 20241.75175Interim
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22-10-2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.75 per share for Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the payment of interim dividend to be Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on or before Thursday, November 21, 2024
Dividend23 May 20247 Aug 20247 Aug 20242.5250Final
Final Dividend Recommendation by Board for FY 2023-24. Recommended the Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 2.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

