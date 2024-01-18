|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|22 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|1.75
|175
|Interim
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22-10-2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.75 per share for Financial Year 2024-25. The record date for the payment of interim dividend to be Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Dividend shall be paid to the shareholders on or before Thursday, November 21, 2024
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|2.5
|250
|Final
|Final Dividend Recommendation by Board for FY 2023-24. Recommended the Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 2.50 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
