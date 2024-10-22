iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gabriel India Ltd Board Meeting

451.9
(2.27%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:44:54 AM

Gabriel India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
GABRIEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22-10-2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.75 per share for Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.10.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
GABRIEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14/08/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting19 Jul 202419 Jul 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding the appointment of Mr. Atul Jaggi as an Additional Executive Director and Managing Director w.e.f. October 18, 2024 subject to shareholders approval at their meeting.
Board Meeting23 May 202416 May 2024
GABRIEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Declaration of Final Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. Final Dividend Recommendation by Board for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
GABRIEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial Results. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Gabriel India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gabriel India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.