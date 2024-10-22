Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

GABRIEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 and declaration of Interim Dividend 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 22-10-2024 Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 1.75 per share for Financial Year 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

GABRIEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jul 2024 19 Jul 2024

Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 regarding the appointment of Mr. Atul Jaggi as an Additional Executive Director and Managing Director w.e.f. October 18, 2024 subject to shareholders approval at their meeting.

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

GABRIEL INDIA LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Declaration of Final Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. Final Dividend Recommendation by Board for FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024