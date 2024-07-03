Gabriel India Ltd Summary

Gabriel India Limited offers ride control products catering to all segments in the automotive industry. The Company has 7 manufacturing plants spread across India. Established in 1961 with the setting up of a Shock Absorber plant at Mulund, Gabriel India is the flagship company of the Anand group. It was promoted in technical and financial collaboration with Gabriel Company, US (20.81% stake). The company is a leading manufacturer of Ride control products i.e Shock Absorbers, McPherson Struts & Front Forks. The Ride control products are produced in its plants located at Mulund, Nasik and Pune in Maharashtra; Dewas, Madhya Pradesh; Hosur, Tamilnadu and Gurgaon, Haryana. Another division of the company the Engine Bearing divison, which was set up in 1978 at Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh in collobaration with Federal-Mogul Corp, USA is an fully integrated facility to produce complete range of Bimetal Bearings, Bushes, and Thrust Washers. The company recieves technological support from its collaborators -- Gabriel Ride Control Products, USA; SOQI/ Yamaha Motor, Japan; Kayaba, Japan; APA-Kayaba, Spain and Arvin Suspension System Italia of Italy for its Ride Control Products and from Federal Mogul Corporation, USA for its Engine Bearings products.The company came out with two issue of partly convertible debentures one in May 1991 and the next in 1996 to part-finance its expansion, modernisation and diversification. All the plants of the company, except the one at Mulund, have received ISO certification. Gabriel exports shock absorbers to several developed markets in the US, Europe, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. During 2002-03 the company has commenced manufacturing and supply of products to OEMs in the state of Uttar Pradesh from the new facility at Noida,acquired as a result of merger of Stallion Shox Limited with the company. The amalgamation with the Stallion Shox Limited was completed and the ratio of shares were exchanged were 1:100.In October 2003, Company went through restructuring of manufacturing operations by focusing on copper lead tin bearings at Parwanoo and a new facility was set up at Khandsa near Delhi to focus on Aluminium Tin Bearings, Large Size Bearings and Bushes for passenger car applications. It also added Front Fork manufacturing capacity at its new facility at Noida, in Northern Region. Major efforts were directed to enhance design, product development and validation capabilities of Companys R&D Centre for four wheelers at Chakan and R&D Centre for two wheelers at Hosur in 2005. The Company invested Rs. 45 million in 100% EOU for manufacture of Flange Bearings facility in North America and as a result, this plant commenced commercial production in March 06.The Company, during 2006-07, decided to demerge its Engine Bearings Division from its mainline of Ride Control Products having plants at Parwanoo and Khandsa pursuant to Demerger Scheme with the Appointed Date of April 1, 2006. Consequently, the said Scheme was was approved by Honble High Court of Bombay which became effective on March 16, 2007. The Companys new manufacturing facility at Parwanoo started commercial production during 2007-08, set up a commercial vehiclefacility at Chakan Plant in Pune. The new state of art plating facility was commissioned at Chakan, Maharashtra in 2011. The Company introduced new products such as motorcycle wheel rim, 2 and 3-Wheeler tyres, and also other automotive products such as radiator coolants, oil seals, gas springs, suspension bush kits and front fork oils as complementary products to their existing portfolio in 2016.The Company introduced a new product line of Passenger Car Brake Pads with 272 SKUs, offering a widest range in the Aftermarket through virtual launches. It introduced Ride Control Products for high-end vehicles such as Audi, Mercedes Benz in 2021. It completed amodern state of art Technology Centre at Chakan, Pune to enhance R&D capabilities in 2022.