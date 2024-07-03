iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Seats Ltd Share Price

95.62
(-6.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:48:00 PM

  • Open102.6
  • Day's High103
  • 52 Wk High125.1
  • Prev. Close102.6
  • Day's Low95
  • 52 Wk Low 62.83
  • Turnover (lac)51.31
  • P/E23.59
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value27.93
  • EPS4.35
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)600.49
  • Div. Yield0.78
No Records Found

Bharat Seats Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

102.6

Prev. Close

102.6

Turnover(Lac.)

51.31

Day's High

103

Day's Low

95

52 Week's High

125.1

52 Week's Low

62.83

Book Value

27.93

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

600.49

P/E

23.59

EPS

4.35

Divi. Yield

0.78

Bharat Seats Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.6

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

Bharat Seats Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Bharat Seats Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:58 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.81%

Foreign: 14.80%

Indian: 59.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 25.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Seats Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.28

6.28

6.28

6.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

160.55

140.06

120.86

110.34

Net Worth

166.83

146.34

127.14

116.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

817.63

547.66

588.57

970.28

yoy growth (%)

49.29

-6.95

-39.33

15.45

Raw materials

-698.5

-445.93

-460.85

-822.34

As % of sales

85.43

81.42

78.29

84.75

Employee costs

-35.6

-24.49

-31.67

-25.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.91

6.64

12.22

43.5

Depreciation

-17.61

-17.98

-22.45

-19.11

Tax paid

-4

-1.83

0.29

-15.28

Working capital

19.76

6.49

12.39

-14.16

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.29

-6.95

-39.33

15.45

Op profit growth

19.78

-25.03

-44.56

75.02

EBIT growth

81.52

-29.3

-66.93

119.35

Net profit growth

147.9

-61.61

-55.63

131.78

No Record Found

Bharat Seats Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Seats Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rohit Relan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Bakshi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shyamla Khera

Nominee

VENKAT RAMAN CHALLA

Whole-time Director

Rishabh Relan

Independent Director

Nisha Malhotra

Independent Director

Vanita Chhabra

Nominee

Makoto Kunieda

Independent Director

Sanjay Bhattacharyya

Independent Director

Sudhir Maheshwari

WTD & Additional Director

Rajiv Arora

Independent Director

SARTHAK BEHURIA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Seats Ltd

Summary

Bharat Seats Ltd (BSL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 06, 1986. The Company is a joint venture of Suzuki Motor Corporation- Japan, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and M/s Rohit Relan and Associates for the manufacture of complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport. Their production plants are located in Haryana and Gujarat. BSL, which is the pioneer in car seat manufacture in the organised sector, incorporated many design and raw material improvements in products to comfort and safety aspects of driving. With the launch of the Zen model, it has also gone ahead with the use of ficon free material as per EEC regulations. Bharat Seats, which came out with a public issue in 1988 to set up its manufacturing facilities, is the only ancillary unit of MUL to meet the latters requirement of seat sets for cars, the Gypsy, the Omni and the Zen. With the help of M/s Houwa Kogyo Co. Ltd as a Technical Colloborator the company has developed Seat Sets locally for Marutis latest Vehicle Car-Alto.One of the major milestone in the history of the Company during 2004, was inhouse design and development by their design Engineers, for total Seat Testing system, catering to all International norms. Seat Testing system helped the Company to evaluate and validate the VA/VE (Value Addition/ Value Engineering) suggestions, through testing inhouse. The Company also developed the Zen Minor Seating System, as per Marutis mode upgradation programm
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Seats Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Seats Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Seats Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Seats Ltd is ₹600.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Seats Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Seats Ltd is 23.59 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Seats Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Seats Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Seats Ltd is ₹62.83 and ₹125.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Seats Ltd?

Bharat Seats Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.46%, 3 Years at 39.55%, 1 Year at 27.49%, 6 Month at 31.49%, 3 Month at 5.14% and 1 Month at -1.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Seats Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Seats Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.59 %
Institutions - 0.11 %
Public - 25.30 %

