SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹102.6
Prev. Close₹102.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.31
Day's High₹103
Day's Low₹95
52 Week's High₹125.1
52 Week's Low₹62.83
Book Value₹27.93
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)600.49
P/E23.59
EPS4.35
Divi. Yield0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
160.55
140.06
120.86
110.34
Net Worth
166.83
146.34
127.14
116.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
817.63
547.66
588.57
970.28
yoy growth (%)
49.29
-6.95
-39.33
15.45
Raw materials
-698.5
-445.93
-460.85
-822.34
As % of sales
85.43
81.42
78.29
84.75
Employee costs
-35.6
-24.49
-31.67
-25.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.91
6.64
12.22
43.5
Depreciation
-17.61
-17.98
-22.45
-19.11
Tax paid
-4
-1.83
0.29
-15.28
Working capital
19.76
6.49
12.39
-14.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.29
-6.95
-39.33
15.45
Op profit growth
19.78
-25.03
-44.56
75.02
EBIT growth
81.52
-29.3
-66.93
119.35
Net profit growth
147.9
-61.61
-55.63
131.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rohit Relan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Bakshi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shyamla Khera
Nominee
VENKAT RAMAN CHALLA
Whole-time Director
Rishabh Relan
Independent Director
Nisha Malhotra
Independent Director
Vanita Chhabra
Nominee
Makoto Kunieda
Independent Director
Sanjay Bhattacharyya
Independent Director
Sudhir Maheshwari
WTD & Additional Director
Rajiv Arora
Independent Director
SARTHAK BEHURIA
Reports by Bharat Seats Ltd
Summary
Bharat Seats Ltd (BSL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 06, 1986. The Company is a joint venture of Suzuki Motor Corporation- Japan, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and M/s Rohit Relan and Associates for the manufacture of complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport. Their production plants are located in Haryana and Gujarat. BSL, which is the pioneer in car seat manufacture in the organised sector, incorporated many design and raw material improvements in products to comfort and safety aspects of driving. With the launch of the Zen model, it has also gone ahead with the use of ficon free material as per EEC regulations. Bharat Seats, which came out with a public issue in 1988 to set up its manufacturing facilities, is the only ancillary unit of MUL to meet the latters requirement of seat sets for cars, the Gypsy, the Omni and the Zen. With the help of M/s Houwa Kogyo Co. Ltd as a Technical Colloborator the company has developed Seat Sets locally for Marutis latest Vehicle Car-Alto.One of the major milestone in the history of the Company during 2004, was inhouse design and development by their design Engineers, for total Seat Testing system, catering to all International norms. Seat Testing system helped the Company to evaluate and validate the VA/VE (Value Addition/ Value Engineering) suggestions, through testing inhouse. The Company also developed the Zen Minor Seating System, as per Marutis mode upgradation programm
The Bharat Seats Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹95.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Seats Ltd is ₹600.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Seats Ltd is 23.59 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Seats Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Seats Ltd is ₹62.83 and ₹125.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Seats Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.46%, 3 Years at 39.55%, 1 Year at 27.49%, 6 Month at 31.49%, 3 Month at 5.14% and 1 Month at -1.71%.
