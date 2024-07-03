Summary

Bharat Seats Ltd (BSL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 06, 1986. The Company is a joint venture of Suzuki Motor Corporation- Japan, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and M/s Rohit Relan and Associates for the manufacture of complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport. Their production plants are located in Haryana and Gujarat. BSL, which is the pioneer in car seat manufacture in the organised sector, incorporated many design and raw material improvements in products to comfort and safety aspects of driving. With the launch of the Zen model, it has also gone ahead with the use of ficon free material as per EEC regulations. Bharat Seats, which came out with a public issue in 1988 to set up its manufacturing facilities, is the only ancillary unit of MUL to meet the latters requirement of seat sets for cars, the Gypsy, the Omni and the Zen. With the help of M/s Houwa Kogyo Co. Ltd as a Technical Colloborator the company has developed Seat Sets locally for Marutis latest Vehicle Car-Alto.One of the major milestone in the history of the Company during 2004, was inhouse design and development by their design Engineers, for total Seat Testing system, catering to all International norms. Seat Testing system helped the Company to evaluate and validate the VA/VE (Value Addition/ Value Engineering) suggestions, through testing inhouse. The Company also developed the Zen Minor Seating System, as per Marutis mode upgradation programm

