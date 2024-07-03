Bharat Seats Ltd Summary

Bharat Seats Ltd (BSL) was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on March 06, 1986. The Company is a joint venture of Suzuki Motor Corporation- Japan, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and M/s Rohit Relan and Associates for the manufacture of complete seating system and interior component for the automotive and surface transport. Their production plants are located in Haryana and Gujarat. BSL, which is the pioneer in car seat manufacture in the organised sector, incorporated many design and raw material improvements in products to comfort and safety aspects of driving. With the launch of the Zen model, it has also gone ahead with the use of ficon free material as per EEC regulations. Bharat Seats, which came out with a public issue in 1988 to set up its manufacturing facilities, is the only ancillary unit of MUL to meet the latters requirement of seat sets for cars, the Gypsy, the Omni and the Zen. With the help of M/s Houwa Kogyo Co. Ltd as a Technical Colloborator the company has developed Seat Sets locally for Marutis latest Vehicle Car-Alto.One of the major milestone in the history of the Company during 2004, was inhouse design and development by their design Engineers, for total Seat Testing system, catering to all International norms. Seat Testing system helped the Company to evaluate and validate the VA/VE (Value Addition/ Value Engineering) suggestions, through testing inhouse. The Company also developed the Zen Minor Seating System, as per Marutis mode upgradation programme. This constituted a total design change of the Seating System, inducing the styling and fabric. It enhanced the production capacity through implementation of 3rd phase of SPS( Suzuki Production System). Under Kaizen activities, the Company saw the upgradation of Automatic Conveyor for Alto-Assembly line which increased the production capacity for both, domestic and export model seats. The Company started supplying moulded floor carpets for Alto model to Maruti Udyog Limited (MUL) in 2005-06. It started supplying sheet metal components for two wheelers of Suzuki Motor Cycle India Pvt. Ltd. and was selected for supply of two wheeler seats for two new models of Suzuki Motor Cycle India Pvt. Ltd. in 2006-07.The Company in 2007 commissioned an indigenously made P.U. Foaming Machine for making pads for two wheeler seats and head rest for four wheelers, with a capacity to make seven lakh pads per annum. Further, it commissioned a Second carpet moulding line, which was designed and manufactured indigenously to meet increased demand of moulded carpets for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. It completed proto samples for new model car seats, Moulded floor Carpet and luggage carpet for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and frame and Seats for new model of two-wheeler for Suzuki Motor Cycle India Pvt. Ltd.During 2008-09, it added a new product by starting supply of Luggage Carpet for a new car launched. It acquired the business of Seat sets for first 3 row seat LUV(Life Utility Vehicle) Ertiga, launched by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL). For this purpose, a new Assembly line, based on Japanese model, was indigenously designed by the Company in 2011-12. It also acquired the business of Moulded Carpet for new model of Swift DZire launched by MSIL. The Companys production of Scooter seats, the highest selling model of SMIPL, doubled almost in 2011-12, resulting in overall increase in sales turnover. It started Seat Manufacturing Plant construction in Manesar in 2012. During FY 2022-23, a new manufacturing facility was set up inside the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Vendor Park in Gujarat. Apart from this, the Company developed NVH components like floor carpet, wheel housing cover, dash insulation, EV battery cover, etc. for passenger car; Extrusion for roof as well as windshield for passenger car; Seating system design & development for 4- wheelers and 2-Wheelers; Value Engineering and Value analysis (VA-VE) in process, creating design and development standard for each commodity, developing expertise knowledge in fabric lay-outing called nesting to increase yield, etc. for value addition in 2023.