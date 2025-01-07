Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
817.63
547.66
588.57
970.28
yoy growth (%)
49.29
-6.95
-39.33
15.45
Raw materials
-698.5
-445.93
-460.85
-822.34
As % of sales
85.43
81.42
78.29
84.75
Employee costs
-35.6
-24.49
-31.67
-25.08
As % of sales
4.35
4.47
5.38
2.58
Other costs
-51.35
-50.38
-60.22
-58.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.28
9.19
10.23
6
Operating profit
32.16
26.85
35.81
64.6
OPM
3.93
4.9
6.08
6.65
Depreciation
-17.61
-17.98
-22.45
-19.11
Interest expense
-3.9
-4.27
-3.22
-3.2
Other income
5.26
2.04
2.08
1.2
Profit before tax
15.91
6.64
12.22
43.5
Taxes
-4
-1.83
0.29
-15.28
Tax rate
-25.14
-27.67
2.44
-35.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.91
4.8
12.51
28.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
11.91
4.8
12.51
28.21
yoy growth (%)
147.9
-61.61
-55.63
131.78
NPM
1.45
0.87
2.12
2.9
