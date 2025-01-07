iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Seats Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

95.74
(-0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:03:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

817.63

547.66

588.57

970.28

yoy growth (%)

49.29

-6.95

-39.33

15.45

Raw materials

-698.5

-445.93

-460.85

-822.34

As % of sales

85.43

81.42

78.29

84.75

Employee costs

-35.6

-24.49

-31.67

-25.08

As % of sales

4.35

4.47

5.38

2.58

Other costs

-51.35

-50.38

-60.22

-58.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.28

9.19

10.23

6

Operating profit

32.16

26.85

35.81

64.6

OPM

3.93

4.9

6.08

6.65

Depreciation

-17.61

-17.98

-22.45

-19.11

Interest expense

-3.9

-4.27

-3.22

-3.2

Other income

5.26

2.04

2.08

1.2

Profit before tax

15.91

6.64

12.22

43.5

Taxes

-4

-1.83

0.29

-15.28

Tax rate

-25.14

-27.67

2.44

-35.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.91

4.8

12.51

28.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

11.91

4.8

12.51

28.21

yoy growth (%)

147.9

-61.61

-55.63

131.78

NPM

1.45

0.87

2.12

2.9

