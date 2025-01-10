Bharat Seats Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.28
6.28
6.28
6.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
160.55
140.06
120.86
110.34
Net Worth
166.83
146.34
127.14
116.62
Minority Interest
Debt
159.88
65.73
38.93
35.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.87
7.67
7.02
7.43
Total Liabilities
334.58
219.74
173.09
159.21
Fixed Assets
324.47
211.03
154.9
156.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.13
0.71
0.58
0.57
Networking Capital
8.6
6.78
16.46
1.33
Inventories
39.73
28.84
52.99
29.7
Inventory Days
23.65
19.79
Sundry Debtors
103.31
96.51
110.72
82.6
Debtor Days
49.42
55.05
Other Current Assets
37.37
20.18
17.47
21.75
Sundry Creditors
-153.75
-126.61
-131.82
-124.09
Creditor Days
58.84
82.7
Other Current Liabilities
-18.06
-12.14
-32.9
-8.62
Cash
0.37
1.21
1.13
1.15
Total Assets
334.57
219.73
173.07
159.21
