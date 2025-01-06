Bharat Seats Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
15.91
6.64
12.22
43.5
Depreciation
-17.61
-17.98
-22.45
-19.11
Tax paid
-4
-1.83
0.29
-15.28
Working capital
19.76
6.49
12.39
-14.16
Other operating items
Operating
14.05
-6.68
2.45
-5.05
Capital expenditure
36.15
-13.02
53.68
2.46
Free cash flow
50.2
-19.7
56.13
-2.59
Equity raised
219.28
212.56
174.99
110.95
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
52.37
52.42
47.58
10.83
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.82
Net in cash
321.86
245.27
278.7
122.01
