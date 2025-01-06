iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Seats Ltd Cash Flow Statement

96.23
(-6.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bharat Seats Ltd

Bharat Seats FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

15.91

6.64

12.22

43.5

Depreciation

-17.61

-17.98

-22.45

-19.11

Tax paid

-4

-1.83

0.29

-15.28

Working capital

19.76

6.49

12.39

-14.16

Other operating items

Operating

14.05

-6.68

2.45

-5.05

Capital expenditure

36.15

-13.02

53.68

2.46

Free cash flow

50.2

-19.7

56.13

-2.59

Equity raised

219.28

212.56

174.99

110.95

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

52.37

52.42

47.58

10.83

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.82

Net in cash

321.86

245.27

278.7

122.01

