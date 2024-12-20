1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BHARAT SEATS LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BHARAT SEATS LTD (523229) RECORD DATE 20.12.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.2/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 20/12/2024 DR- 782/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 31400000 equity shares would be allotted as on December 23,2024 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated December 09,2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.12.2024)