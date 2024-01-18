Dear Sir, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 inter alia has considered and transacted the following business: Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the SEBI Regulations, the Board of Directors has recommended dividend@80% i.e. Re. 1.60 per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The dividend, after approval of the shareholders, shall be paid within 30 days of declaration.