|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|-
|1.6
|80
|Final
|Dear Sir, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 inter alia has considered and transacted the following business: Pursuant to Regulation 43 of the SEBI Regulations, the Board of Directors has recommended dividend@80% i.e. Re. 1.60 per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The dividend, after approval of the shareholders, shall be paid within 30 days of declaration.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.