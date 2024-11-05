Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

BHARAT SEATS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday November 05 2024 inter alia to transact the following businesses: i. to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and six months ended September 30 2024. ii. to consider subject to approval of members increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequential amendment in the capital clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company. iii. to consider issue of Bonus Shares to the Members of the Company. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held Today, November 05, 2024 As Per Regulation 30 And 33 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Issue of 1 (one) Bonus Share for every 1 (one) Equity Share held by the Equity Shareholders of the Company as on Record Date. This Bonus Issue of Equity Shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals as may be required. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Sep 2024 25 Sep 2024

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

BHARAT SEATS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Friday 2nd August 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 As intimated in our letter dated 28th June 2024 for the purpose as above and as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window for the dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed up to close of business hours of August 4 2024 and will reopen on August 5 2024. Please take the same on record. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 8 May 2024

BHARAT SEATS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company shall be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 2. To consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares if any for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. As intimated in our letter dated 29th March 2024 for the purpose as above and as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders the trading window for the dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed up to close of business hours of May 17 2024 and will reopen on May 18 2024. Please take the same on record. Dear Sir, The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 15, 2024 inter alia has considered and transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Annual Financial Statements for the Financial year ended 31-03-2024. 2. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (enclosed as Annexure I). 3. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI Regulations, took note of the Auditors Report on the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s S.R. Batliboi & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, along with Unmodified Opinion. (Enclosed as Annexure II). 4. Considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Vanita Chhabra (DIN: 02161276) as Additional Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 15th May, 2024 and further recommended her appointment to shareholders for approval, under the. As per annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

