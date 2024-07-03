Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹637.9
Prev. Close₹634.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹75.29
Day's High₹637.9
Day's Low₹608.4
52 Week's High₹1,020
52 Week's Low₹572
Book Value₹194.27
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,881.61
P/E59.93
EPS10.59
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.29
15.29
13.77
6.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
565.05
535.99
326.25
288.99
Net Worth
580.34
551.28
340.02
295.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
186.57
159.06
yoy growth (%)
17.29
Raw materials
-66.96
-58.2
As % of sales
35.88
36.59
Employee costs
-21.72
-19.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
52.55
37.76
Depreciation
-7.6
-6.38
Tax paid
-14.51
-9.72
Working capital
73.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.29
Op profit growth
40.51
EBIT growth
24.91
Net profit growth
35.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Praveen P Kadle
Managing Director
Jitendra B Divgi
Whole-time Director
HIRENDRA BHASKAR DIVGI
Independent Director
Pradip Dubhashi
Independent Director
Pundalik Dinkar Kudva
Independent Director
Geeta Prafullachandra Tolia
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Bhalchandra Divgi
Non Executive Director
Bharat Bhalchandra Divgi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanika Surendra Nirgude
Reports by Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd
Summary
Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Divgi Metalwares Private Limited on December 16, 1964, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai and later on, was changed to Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 10, 2022 by the RoC. The Company is amongst the very few automotive component entities in India to develop and provide system level transfer case, torque coupler and dual clutch automatic transmissions (DCT) solutions. It design, develop, manufacture and supply engineered, turnkey solutions and components to automotive OEMs across India, USA, China, Korea, Russia and Others.The Company manufacture and supply a variety of products under the broad categories of torque transfer systems, including 4 wheel-drive (4WD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) products; synchronizer systems for manual transmissions and DCT; and components for torque transfer systems and synchronizer systems in manual transmission, DCT, and EVs. Besides these, it has developed transmission systems for EVs; DCT systems; and rear wheel drive manual transmissions.The Company has 3 manufacturing and assembling facilities across India located at Sirsi in Karnataka, and Shivare and Bhosari nearPune in Maharashtra, with plants at Shivare and Bhosari being strategically located and 1 under-construction manufacturing facility located at Shirwal. It ha
Read More
The Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd is ₹1881.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd is 59.93 and 3.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd is ₹572 and ₹1020 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -33.88%, 6 Month at -9.54%, 3 Month at 7.04% and 1 Month at -9.66%.
