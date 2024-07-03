Summary

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Divgi Metalwares Private Limited on December 16, 1964, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai and later on, was changed to Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 10, 2022 by the RoC. The Company is amongst the very few automotive component entities in India to develop and provide system level transfer case, torque coupler and dual clutch automatic transmissions (DCT) solutions. It design, develop, manufacture and supply engineered, turnkey solutions and components to automotive OEMs across India, USA, China, Korea, Russia and Others.The Company manufacture and supply a variety of products under the broad categories of torque transfer systems, including 4 wheel-drive (4WD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) products; synchronizer systems for manual transmissions and DCT; and components for torque transfer systems and synchronizer systems in manual transmission, DCT, and EVs. Besides these, it has developed transmission systems for EVs; DCT systems; and rear wheel drive manual transmissions.The Company has 3 manufacturing and assembling facilities across India located at Sirsi in Karnataka, and Shivare and Bhosari nearPune in Maharashtra, with plants at Shivare and Bhosari being strategically located and 1 under-construction manufacturing facility located at Shirwal. It ha

