iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd Share Price

615.25
(-3.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:49:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open637.9
  • Day's High637.9
  • 52 Wk High1,020
  • Prev. Close634.55
  • Day's Low608.4
  • 52 Wk Low 572
  • Turnover (lac)75.29
  • P/E59.93
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value194.27
  • EPS10.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,881.61
  • Div. Yield0.41
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

637.9

Prev. Close

634.55

Turnover(Lac.)

75.29

Day's High

637.9

Day's Low

608.4

52 Week's High

1,020

52 Week's Low

572

Book Value

194.27

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,881.61

P/E

59.93

EPS

10.59

Divi. Yield

0.41

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.6

arrow

25 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jun, 2024

arrow

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.48%

Non-Promoter- 27.42%

Institutions: 27.42%

Non-Institutions: 12.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.29

15.29

13.77

6.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

565.05

535.99

326.25

288.99

Net Worth

580.34

551.28

340.02

295.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

186.57

159.06

yoy growth (%)

17.29

Raw materials

-66.96

-58.2

As % of sales

35.88

36.59

Employee costs

-21.72

-19.64

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

52.55

37.76

Depreciation

-7.6

-6.38

Tax paid

-14.51

-9.72

Working capital

73.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.29

Op profit growth

40.51

EBIT growth

24.91

Net profit growth

35.68

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Praveen P Kadle

Managing Director

Jitendra B Divgi

Whole-time Director

HIRENDRA BHASKAR DIVGI

Independent Director

Pradip Dubhashi

Independent Director

Pundalik Dinkar Kudva

Independent Director

Geeta Prafullachandra Tolia

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Bhalchandra Divgi

Non Executive Director

Bharat Bhalchandra Divgi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanika Surendra Nirgude

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd

Summary

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Divgi Metalwares Private Limited on December 16, 1964, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai and later on, was changed to Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 10, 2022 by the RoC. The Company is amongst the very few automotive component entities in India to develop and provide system level transfer case, torque coupler and dual clutch automatic transmissions (DCT) solutions. It design, develop, manufacture and supply engineered, turnkey solutions and components to automotive OEMs across India, USA, China, Korea, Russia and Others.The Company manufacture and supply a variety of products under the broad categories of torque transfer systems, including 4 wheel-drive (4WD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) products; synchronizer systems for manual transmissions and DCT; and components for torque transfer systems and synchronizer systems in manual transmission, DCT, and EVs. Besides these, it has developed transmission systems for EVs; DCT systems; and rear wheel drive manual transmissions.The Company has 3 manufacturing and assembling facilities across India located at Sirsi in Karnataka, and Shivare and Bhosari nearPune in Maharashtra, with plants at Shivare and Bhosari being strategically located and 1 under-construction manufacturing facility located at Shirwal. It ha
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd share price today?

The Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹615.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd is ₹1881.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd is 59.93 and 3.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd is ₹572 and ₹1020 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd?

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -33.88%, 6 Month at -9.54%, 3 Month at 7.04% and 1 Month at -9.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.48 %
Institutions - 27.43 %
Public - 12.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.