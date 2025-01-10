Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.29
15.29
13.77
6.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
565.05
535.99
326.25
288.99
Net Worth
580.34
551.28
340.02
295.87
Minority Interest
Debt
1.57
2.54
0.48
1.12
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.95
3.22
3.36
3.37
Total Liabilities
586.86
557.04
343.86
300.36
Fixed Assets
252.8
209.41
140.27
111.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.05
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.35
2.77
2.84
2.67
Networking Capital
67.36
33.48
27.47
27.15
Inventories
38.79
36.25
33.13
29.6
Inventory Days
57.9
Sundry Debtors
63.1
73.24
52.63
54.79
Debtor Days
107.18
Other Current Assets
25.41
16.08
9.13
10.84
Sundry Creditors
-38.64
-58.03
-39.74
-41.75
Creditor Days
81.67
Other Current Liabilities
-21.3
-34.06
-27.68
-26.33
Cash
264.31
311.35
173.23
158.9
Total Assets
586.87
557.06
343.86
300.37
