Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

596.8
(-2.11%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:09:58 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

186.57

159.06

yoy growth (%)

17.29

Raw materials

-66.96

-58.2

As % of sales

35.88

36.59

Employee costs

-21.72

-19.64

As % of sales

11.64

12.35

Other costs

-45.98

-44.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.64

27.83

Operating profit

51.89

36.93

OPM

27.81

23.22

Depreciation

-7.6

-6.38

Interest expense

-0.18

-4.45

Other income

8.44

11.67

Profit before tax

52.55

37.76

Taxes

-14.51

-9.72

Tax rate

-27.61

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

38.04

28.03

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

38.04

28.03

yoy growth (%)

35.68

NPM

20.39

17.62

