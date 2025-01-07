Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
186.57
159.06
yoy growth (%)
17.29
Raw materials
-66.96
-58.2
As % of sales
35.88
36.59
Employee costs
-21.72
-19.64
As % of sales
11.64
12.35
Other costs
-45.98
-44.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.64
27.83
Operating profit
51.89
36.93
OPM
27.81
23.22
Depreciation
-7.6
-6.38
Interest expense
-0.18
-4.45
Other income
8.44
11.67
Profit before tax
52.55
37.76
Taxes
-14.51
-9.72
Tax rate
-27.61
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
38.04
28.03
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
38.04
28.03
yoy growth (%)
35.68
NPM
20.39
17.62
