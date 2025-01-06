iifl-logo-icon 1
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

609.65
(-3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd

Divgi Torq FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

52.55

37.76

Depreciation

-7.6

-6.38

Tax paid

-14.51

-9.72

Working capital

73.25

Other operating items

Operating

103.68

Capital expenditure

23.38

Free cash flow

127.06

Equity raised

455.31

Investing

0

Financing

0.94

Dividends paid

0

0

Net in cash

583.32

Divgi Torq : related Articles

No Record Found

Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

