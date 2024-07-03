Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd Summary

Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Divgi Metalwares Private Limited on December 16, 1964, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai and later on, was changed to Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Limited upon conversion to a Public Limited Company vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation on March 10, 2022 by the RoC. The Company is amongst the very few automotive component entities in India to develop and provide system level transfer case, torque coupler and dual clutch automatic transmissions (DCT) solutions. It design, develop, manufacture and supply engineered, turnkey solutions and components to automotive OEMs across India, USA, China, Korea, Russia and Others.The Company manufacture and supply a variety of products under the broad categories of torque transfer systems, including 4 wheel-drive (4WD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) products; synchronizer systems for manual transmissions and DCT; and components for torque transfer systems and synchronizer systems in manual transmission, DCT, and EVs. Besides these, it has developed transmission systems for EVs; DCT systems; and rear wheel drive manual transmissions.The Company has 3 manufacturing and assembling facilities across India located at Sirsi in Karnataka, and Shivare and Bhosari nearPune in Maharashtra, with plants at Shivare and Bhosari being strategically located and 1 under-construction manufacturing facility located at Shirwal. It has purchased 10 acres of land at Shirwal near Pune in Maharashtra and commenced construction for manufacture of DCT and EV transmissions. It manufacture transmission, transfer case and synchroniser components at facility in Sirsi. The Shivare facility houses grinding and super finishing equipment, including those demanded by EV and DCT applications and transmission components. The Bhosari facility, which is the assembling, lab testing and packing unit for manufactured components and systems, and Shivare facility, are strategically located as the port for export located at New Mumbai.In 2005, the Company along with joint ventures had invested in software development R&D with the assistance of collaborators such as BorgWarner and Hofer. So far they conducted 4 projects of software development, 1 for global application and 3 for local customers. As a result, 3 projects were commercialized, while one was at the development stage.The Scheme of Amalgamation was sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, on September 21, 2017 for merger of Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Private Limited (Transferor Company) with Company, earlier known as Divgi Metalwares Private Limited (Transferee Company) and name of the Transferee Company was changed to Divi TorqTransfer Systems Private Limited The erstwhile Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Private Limited was a wholly owned subsidiary of Company i.e., Divgi Metalwares Private Limited.Pursuant to an order sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench on September 21, 2017, the erstwhileDivgi TorqTransfer Systems Private Limited (Transferor Company) amalgamated with Company i.e. Divgi Metalwares Private Limited (Transferee Company) and subsequently, renamed to Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Private Limited from the Appointed date i.e., April 1, 2016. Accordingly, all businesses of Transferor Company stood transferred to and vested into Transferee Company on a going concern basis. The erstwhile Divgi TorqTransfer Systems Private Limited was a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.In March 2023, the Company raised capital from public issuing an aggregate of 69,85,090 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 412.1 Crore, comprising a Fresh Issue of 30,50,847 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 180 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 39,34,243 Equity Shares amounting to Rs 232.1 Crore by making an Initial Public Offering. In 2023, the Company developed a heavy-duty transfer case specifically designed for the Armored Light Specialist Vehicle (ALSV). In 2024, the Company launched Indias first High speed Dynamometer for Manual Transmission, EV Transmission and 4WD transfer case. It developed three EV transmissions products internally.