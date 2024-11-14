iifl-logo-icon 1
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems Ltd Board Meeting

600.85
(-0.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:37 PM

Divgi Torq CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of the Company For The Quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Nov 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 09, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jun 202425 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 25, 2024.
Board Meeting24 May 202415 May 2024
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend final dividend if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 2.60 per share of face value Rs. 5.00 each subject to approval of members at the ensuing AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Audited financial results for the quarter end year ended March 31, 2024 in machine readable format. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.06.2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited financial results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.02.2024)

