SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹922.9
Prev. Close₹911
Turnover(Lac.)₹51.84
Day's High₹922.9
Day's Low₹855.5
52 Week's High₹1,529
52 Week's Low₹631
Book Value₹167.05
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,407.43
P/E88.28
EPS10.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.27
16.27
16.27
24.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
245.05
230.84
358.66
283.7
Net Worth
261.32
247.11
374.93
308.27
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,555
1,147.15
1,100.52
1,211.89
yoy growth (%)
35.55
4.23
-9.18
22.5
Raw materials
-933.28
-675.29
-644.94
-684.04
As % of sales
60.01
58.86
58.6
56.44
Employee costs
-166.92
-133.99
-141.94
-135.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
51.47
17.46
14.12
60.18
Depreciation
-61.11
-52.3
-52.42
-49.89
Tax paid
-14.86
-5.65
-0.98
-18.37
Working capital
113.07
-34.8
1.16
55.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
35.55
4.23
-9.18
22.5
Op profit growth
42
11.94
-40.38
39.38
EBIT growth
77.22
-11.19
-48.57
65.64
Net profit growth
-172.22
107.49
-158.43
102.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,238.95
2,354.44
1,741.92
1,267.39
1,277.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,238.95
2,354.44
1,741.92
1,267.39
1,277.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.58
17.86
52.43
6.87
14.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
154.31
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
33,471.1
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,064.15
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
581.55
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
408.95
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
L Ganesh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Harish Lakshman
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Subha Shree
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pradip Kumar Bishnoi
Independent Director
N Ramesh Rajan
Independent Director
Vasudha Sundararaman
Non Executive Director
Vikram Taranath Hosangady
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Rane (Madras) Ltd was incorporated on March 31, 2004 as a public limited company with the name Rane Holdings Ltd. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Rane (Madras) Manufacturing Ltd with effect from February 22, 2005. In April 2005, the manufacturing undertaking of the erstwhile Rane (Madras) Ltd got demerged and transferred to the Company with effect from July 1, 2004. In terms of the Scheme, the de-merged company was renamed as Rane Holding Ltd and the name of the company was changed from Rane (Madras) Manufacturing Ltd to Rane (Madras) Ltd with effect from May 19, 2005.Rane (Madras) Ltd, a part of the Rane group, is a manufacturer of steering and suspension systems. The company operates under one division, namely components for transportation industry. They manufacture two types of steering gears, namely, circulating ball type steering gears, and rack and pinion type steering gears. The other products include tie rod assemblies, drag link assemblies, center link assemblies and gear shift ball joints. The company is a subsidiary company of Rane Holdings Ltd. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Chennai and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka, Thirubuvanai in Pondicherry and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. The production facilities in Mysore cater to the tractor and commercial vehicle segment; the Pondicherry plant to the passenger car segment; the plant in Chennai caters to the light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehic
The Rane Madras Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹865.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rane Madras Ltd is ₹1407.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rane Madras Ltd is 88.28 and 5.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rane Madras Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rane Madras Ltd is ₹631 and ₹1529 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rane Madras Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.73%, 3 Years at 33.41%, 1 Year at 12.41%, 6 Month at 1.31%, 3 Month at -18.58% and 1 Month at 2.20%.
