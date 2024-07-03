iifl-logo-icon 1
Rane (Madras) Ltd Share Price

865.3
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open922.9
  • Day's High922.9
  • 52 Wk High1,529
  • Prev. Close911
  • Day's Low855.5
  • 52 Wk Low 631
  • Turnover (lac)51.84
  • P/E88.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value167.05
  • EPS10.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,407.43
  • Div. Yield0
Rane (Madras) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

922.9

Prev. Close

911

Turnover(Lac.)

51.84

Day's High

922.9

Day's Low

855.5

52 Week's High

1,529

52 Week's Low

631

Book Value

167.05

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,407.43

P/E

88.28

EPS

10.32

Divi. Yield

0

Rane (Madras) Ltd Corporate Action

4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 May, 2024

arrow

30 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Rane (Madras) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Rane (Madras) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.48%

Foreign: 0.47%

Indian: 72.17%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 27.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rane (Madras) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.27

16.27

16.27

24.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

245.05

230.84

358.66

283.7

Net Worth

261.32

247.11

374.93

308.27

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,555

1,147.15

1,100.52

1,211.89

yoy growth (%)

35.55

4.23

-9.18

22.5

Raw materials

-933.28

-675.29

-644.94

-684.04

As % of sales

60.01

58.86

58.6

56.44

Employee costs

-166.92

-133.99

-141.94

-135.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

51.47

17.46

14.12

60.18

Depreciation

-61.11

-52.3

-52.42

-49.89

Tax paid

-14.86

-5.65

-0.98

-18.37

Working capital

113.07

-34.8

1.16

55.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

35.55

4.23

-9.18

22.5

Op profit growth

42

11.94

-40.38

39.38

EBIT growth

77.22

-11.19

-48.57

65.64

Net profit growth

-172.22

107.49

-158.43

102.37

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,238.95

2,354.44

1,741.92

1,267.39

1,277.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,238.95

2,354.44

1,741.92

1,267.39

1,277.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.58

17.86

52.43

6.87

14.44

Rane (Madras) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

154.31

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

33,471.1

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,064.15

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

581.55

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

408.95

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rane (Madras) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

L Ganesh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Harish Lakshman

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Subha Shree

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pradip Kumar Bishnoi

Independent Director

N Ramesh Rajan

Independent Director

Vasudha Sundararaman

Non Executive Director

Vikram Taranath Hosangady

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rane (Madras) Ltd

Summary

Rane (Madras) Ltd was incorporated on March 31, 2004 as a public limited company with the name Rane Holdings Ltd. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Rane (Madras) Manufacturing Ltd with effect from February 22, 2005. In April 2005, the manufacturing undertaking of the erstwhile Rane (Madras) Ltd got demerged and transferred to the Company with effect from July 1, 2004. In terms of the Scheme, the de-merged company was renamed as Rane Holding Ltd and the name of the company was changed from Rane (Madras) Manufacturing Ltd to Rane (Madras) Ltd with effect from May 19, 2005.Rane (Madras) Ltd, a part of the Rane group, is a manufacturer of steering and suspension systems. The company operates under one division, namely components for transportation industry. They manufacture two types of steering gears, namely, circulating ball type steering gears, and rack and pinion type steering gears. The other products include tie rod assemblies, drag link assemblies, center link assemblies and gear shift ball joints. The company is a subsidiary company of Rane Holdings Ltd. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Chennai and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka, Thirubuvanai in Pondicherry and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. The production facilities in Mysore cater to the tractor and commercial vehicle segment; the Pondicherry plant to the passenger car segment; the plant in Chennai caters to the light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehic
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rane Madras Ltd share price today?

The Rane Madras Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹865.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rane Madras Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rane Madras Ltd is ₹1407.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rane Madras Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rane Madras Ltd is 88.28 and 5.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rane Madras Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rane Madras Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rane Madras Ltd is ₹631 and ₹1529 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rane Madras Ltd?

Rane Madras Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.73%, 3 Years at 33.41%, 1 Year at 12.41%, 6 Month at 1.31%, 3 Month at -18.58% and 1 Month at 2.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rane Madras Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rane Madras Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.65 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 27.01 %

