Summary

Rane (Madras) Ltd was incorporated on March 31, 2004 as a public limited company with the name Rane Holdings Ltd. The name of the company was subsequently changed to Rane (Madras) Manufacturing Ltd with effect from February 22, 2005. In April 2005, the manufacturing undertaking of the erstwhile Rane (Madras) Ltd got demerged and transferred to the Company with effect from July 1, 2004. In terms of the Scheme, the de-merged company was renamed as Rane Holding Ltd and the name of the company was changed from Rane (Madras) Manufacturing Ltd to Rane (Madras) Ltd with effect from May 19, 2005.Rane (Madras) Ltd, a part of the Rane group, is a manufacturer of steering and suspension systems. The company operates under one division, namely components for transportation industry. They manufacture two types of steering gears, namely, circulating ball type steering gears, and rack and pinion type steering gears. The other products include tie rod assemblies, drag link assemblies, center link assemblies and gear shift ball joints. The company is a subsidiary company of Rane Holdings Ltd. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Chennai and Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, Mysore in Karnataka, Thirubuvanai in Pondicherry and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. The production facilities in Mysore cater to the tractor and commercial vehicle segment; the Pondicherry plant to the passenger car segment; the plant in Chennai caters to the light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehic

