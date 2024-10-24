Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 30 Sep 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (ii)approved payment of Commission to Mr. Harish Lakshman (DIN:00012602), Chairman and Non-Executive Director as per the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to the approval of the members. (iii)approved the notice of Postal Ballot to members. The meeting of the Board commenced at 11:35 hrs (IST) and concluded at 12:53 hrs (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 28 Jun 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter alia, (i) approved the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter year ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. BSR & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors. (ii) Designated officials in terms of Regulation 30(5) of SEBI LODR. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:45 hrs (IST) and concluded at 12:47 hrs (IST) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 29 Mar 2024

This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter-alia, approved: (i) the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) results along with the Independent Auditors Report and a declaration is respect of unmodified opinion on audited financial results for the year March 31, 2024. (ii) convening of the 20th AGM to be held on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday). (iii) the cut-off date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting shall be July 17, 2024 (Wednesday). The meeting of the Board of Director commenced at 11:50 hrs and concluded at 12:45 hrs (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that at the meeting held today i.e. March 20, 2024, Mr. L Ganesh, Chairman has informed that he is retiring as Chairman of the Board effective from close of business hours on March 31, 2024 and he will continue to serve on the Board, as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Harish Lakshman was appointed as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 01, 2024. Further, the CSR and Risk Management Committee have been re-constituted with Mr. Harish Lakshman as Chairman and Mr. L Ganesh as Member

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024