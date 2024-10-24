iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rane (Madras) Ltd Board Meeting

786.15
(1.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:42:33 PM

Rane (Madras) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202430 Sep 2024
RANE (MADRAS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending September 30 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from September 30 2024 to October 26 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter-alia, (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (ii) .... Read More.. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia (i) approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (ii)approved payment of Commission to Mr. Harish Lakshman (DIN:00012602), Chairman and Non-Executive Director as per the recommendations of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, subject to the approval of the members. (iii)approved the notice of Postal Ballot to members. The meeting of the Board commenced at 11:35 hrs (IST) and concluded at 12:53 hrs (IST). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202428 Jun 2024
RANE (MADRAS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from June 30 2024 to July 26 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, inter alia, (i) approved the un-audited Financial Results for the quarter year ended June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. BSR & Co., LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors. (ii) Designated officials in terms of Regulation 30(5) of SEBI LODR. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:45 hrs (IST) and concluded at 12:47 hrs (IST) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 202429 Mar 2024
RANE (MADRAS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from March 31 2024 to May 11 2024 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose. This is to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter-alia, approved: (i) the audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) results along with the Independent Auditors Report and a declaration is respect of unmodified opinion on audited financial results for the year March 31, 2024. (ii) convening of the 20th AGM to be held on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday). (iii) the cut-off date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting shall be July 17, 2024 (Wednesday). The meeting of the Board of Director commenced at 11:50 hrs and concluded at 12:45 hrs (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting20 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
This is to inform you that at the meeting held today i.e. March 20, 2024, Mr. L Ganesh, Chairman has informed that he is retiring as Chairman of the Board effective from close of business hours on March 31, 2024 and he will continue to serve on the Board, as a Non-Executive Director. Mr. Harish Lakshman was appointed as Chairman of the Board with effect from April 01, 2024. Further, the CSR and Risk Management Committee have been re-constituted with Mr. Harish Lakshman as Chairman and Mr. L Ganesh as Member
Board Meeting25 Jan 202429 Dec 2023
RANE (MADRAS) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2023. Further in accordance with Ranes lnsider code to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders the Trading window would remain closed for Promoters Directors other connected persons and designated employees of the company from December 31 2023 to January 27 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of considering the Unaudited Financial Results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ending December 31 2023. In accordance with Ranes Insider Code, the Trading Window would remain closed for Promoters, Directors, Other Connected Persons and designated employees of the Company from Dec 31, 2023 to Jan 27,2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of considering the unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine-months ending Dec 31, 2023. This is to inform you that the Board have at their meeting held today i.e., Jan 25, 2024 inter alia: 1. approved the UFR (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Co. for the qtr and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023 (UFR). The UFR along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s. BSR & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors & an earnings release for the above results is also enclosed. 2. re-constituted the RMC of the Board. Detailed disclosures for above will be furnished separately. Meeting started at 17 :30 hrs (IST) & concluded at 18:50 hrs (IST). This is to inform you that the Board have at their meeting held today i.e., Jan 25, 2024 inter alia: approved the UFR (Standalone and consolidated) of the Co. for the Qtr and nine months ended Dec 31, 2023 (UFR). The UFR along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. BSR & CO. LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors & an earnings release for the above results is also enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)

Rane (Madras): Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane (Madras) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.