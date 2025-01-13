Rane (Madras) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.27
16.27
16.27
24.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
245.05
230.84
358.66
283.7
Net Worth
261.32
247.11
374.93
308.27
Minority Interest
Debt
706.31
530.54
452.81
312.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1.93
1.77
Total Liabilities
967.63
777.65
829.67
622.56
Fixed Assets
444.51
408.76
384.12
331.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
29.16
40.05
173.66
107.45
Deferred Tax Asset Net
110.58
4.82
0
0
Networking Capital
363.99
310.04
263.76
176.99
Inventories
240.34
232.01
190.81
132.48
Inventory Days
44.78
42.15
Sundry Debtors
339.56
380.89
313.17
242.22
Debtor Days
73.5
77.06
Other Current Assets
168.61
97.48
124
125.76
Sundry Creditors
-288.98
-325.76
-294.15
-263.68
Creditor Days
69.04
83.89
Other Current Liabilities
-95.54
-74.58
-70.07
-59.79
Cash
19.39
13.98
8.13
6.67
Total Assets
967.63
777.65
829.67
622.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.