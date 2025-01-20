Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.44
-0.75
-8.63
16.96
Op profit growth
139.29
-32.85
-63.57
42.49
EBIT growth
-94.58
437.42
-107.2
71.81
Net profit growth
-117.43
34.34
-287.9
460.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.23
2.43
3.59
9.01
EBIT margin
-0.08
-2.24
-0.41
5.25
Net profit margin
0.61
-4.82
-3.56
1.73
RoCE
-0.2
-4.34
-0.84
13.03
RoNW
1.29
-8.35
-5.5
3.12
RoA
0.36
-2.33
-1.81
1.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.55
-41.96
-36.27
20.86
Dividend per share
0
0
0
12
Cash EPS
-43.25
-87.37
-88.53
-32.05
Book value per share
140.26
124.87
146.45
197.92
Valuation ratios
P/E
53.7
-8.88
-3.92
40.07
P/CEPS
-8.13
-4.26
-1.6
-26.07
P/B
2.5
2.98
0.97
4.22
EV/EBIDTA
14.4
26.68
10.44
9.78
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
57.55
Tax payout
70.2
10.22
2.3
-39.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.5
66.36
62.35
56.61
Inventory days
38.77
45.5
44.21
36.41
Creditor days
-67.47
-71.54
-59.59
-59.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.07
1.05
0.14
-2.2
Net debt / equity
2.5
2.54
2.45
1.52
Net debt / op. profit
7.76
15
9.83
2.77
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-58.28
-57.61
-56.02
-54.18
Employee costs
-15.02
-17.32
-18.31
-15.62
Other costs
-22.44
-22.63
-22.07
-21.17
