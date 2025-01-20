iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rane (Madras) Ltd Key Ratios

788
(2.76%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:49:39 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane (Madras) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.44

-0.75

-8.63

16.96

Op profit growth

139.29

-32.85

-63.57

42.49

EBIT growth

-94.58

437.42

-107.2

71.81

Net profit growth

-117.43

34.34

-287.9

460.64

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.23

2.43

3.59

9.01

EBIT margin

-0.08

-2.24

-0.41

5.25

Net profit margin

0.61

-4.82

-3.56

1.73

RoCE

-0.2

-4.34

-0.84

13.03

RoNW

1.29

-8.35

-5.5

3.12

RoA

0.36

-2.33

-1.81

1.07

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.55

-41.96

-36.27

20.86

Dividend per share

0

0

0

12

Cash EPS

-43.25

-87.37

-88.53

-32.05

Book value per share

140.26

124.87

146.45

197.92

Valuation ratios

P/E

53.7

-8.88

-3.92

40.07

P/CEPS

-8.13

-4.26

-1.6

-26.07

P/B

2.5

2.98

0.97

4.22

EV/EBIDTA

14.4

26.68

10.44

9.78

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

57.55

Tax payout

70.2

10.22

2.3

-39.6

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.5

66.36

62.35

56.61

Inventory days

38.77

45.5

44.21

36.41

Creditor days

-67.47

-71.54

-59.59

-59.92

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.07

1.05

0.14

-2.2

Net debt / equity

2.5

2.54

2.45

1.52

Net debt / op. profit

7.76

15

9.83

2.77

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-58.28

-57.61

-56.02

-54.18

Employee costs

-15.02

-17.32

-18.31

-15.62

Other costs

-22.44

-22.63

-22.07

-21.17

Rane (Madras) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane (Madras) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.