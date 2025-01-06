Rane (Madras) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
51.47
17.46
14.12
60.18
Depreciation
-61.11
-52.3
-52.42
-49.89
Tax paid
-14.86
-5.65
-0.98
-18.37
Working capital
113.07
-34.8
1.16
55.64
Other operating items
Operating
88.57
-75.28
-38.11
47.56
Capital expenditure
111.13
34.23
96.49
73.38
Free cash flow
199.7
-41.05
58.37
120.94
Equity raised
617.45
634.79
568.57
388.49
Investing
66.21
27.2
80.1
0
Financing
231.29
286.24
183.95
110.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
13.94
Net in cash
1,114.65
907.17
891
634.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.