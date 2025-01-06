iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rane (Madras) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

865.3
(-5.02%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane (Madras) Ltd

Rane (Madras) FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

51.47

17.46

14.12

60.18

Depreciation

-61.11

-52.3

-52.42

-49.89

Tax paid

-14.86

-5.65

-0.98

-18.37

Working capital

113.07

-34.8

1.16

55.64

Other operating items

Operating

88.57

-75.28

-38.11

47.56

Capital expenditure

111.13

34.23

96.49

73.38

Free cash flow

199.7

-41.05

58.37

120.94

Equity raised

617.45

634.79

568.57

388.49

Investing

66.21

27.2

80.1

0

Financing

231.29

286.24

183.95

110.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

13.94

Net in cash

1,114.65

907.17

891

634.23

Rane (Madras) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rane (Madras) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.