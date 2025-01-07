iifl-logo-icon 1
Rane (Madras) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

873
(0.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,555

1,147.15

1,100.52

1,211.89

yoy growth (%)

35.55

4.23

-9.18

22.5

Raw materials

-933.28

-675.29

-644.94

-684.04

As % of sales

60.01

58.86

58.6

56.44

Employee costs

-166.92

-133.99

-141.94

-135.1

As % of sales

10.73

11.68

12.89

11.14

Other costs

-327.96

-248.55

-233.85

-258.9

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.09

21.66

21.24

21.36

Operating profit

126.84

89.32

79.78

133.85

OPM

8.15

7.78

7.25

11.04

Depreciation

-61.11

-52.3

-52.42

-49.89

Interest expense

-21.05

-23.46

-31.95

-29.42

Other income

6.79

3.9

18.71

5.64

Profit before tax

51.47

17.46

14.12

60.18

Taxes

-14.86

-5.65

-0.98

-18.37

Tax rate

-28.87

-32.35

-6.93

-30.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

36.61

11.81

13.14

41.81

Exceptional items

0

-62.5

-37.58

0

Net profit

36.61

-50.69

-24.43

41.8

yoy growth (%)

-172.22

107.49

-158.43

102.37

NPM

2.35

-4.41

-2.21

3.44

