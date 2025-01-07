Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,555
1,147.15
1,100.52
1,211.89
yoy growth (%)
35.55
4.23
-9.18
22.5
Raw materials
-933.28
-675.29
-644.94
-684.04
As % of sales
60.01
58.86
58.6
56.44
Employee costs
-166.92
-133.99
-141.94
-135.1
As % of sales
10.73
11.68
12.89
11.14
Other costs
-327.96
-248.55
-233.85
-258.9
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.09
21.66
21.24
21.36
Operating profit
126.84
89.32
79.78
133.85
OPM
8.15
7.78
7.25
11.04
Depreciation
-61.11
-52.3
-52.42
-49.89
Interest expense
-21.05
-23.46
-31.95
-29.42
Other income
6.79
3.9
18.71
5.64
Profit before tax
51.47
17.46
14.12
60.18
Taxes
-14.86
-5.65
-0.98
-18.37
Tax rate
-28.87
-32.35
-6.93
-30.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
36.61
11.81
13.14
41.81
Exceptional items
0
-62.5
-37.58
0
Net profit
36.61
-50.69
-24.43
41.8
yoy growth (%)
-172.22
107.49
-158.43
102.37
NPM
2.35
-4.41
-2.21
3.44
