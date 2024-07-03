Rane (Madras) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
529.02
522.01
518.32
521.05
611.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
529.02
522.01
518.32
521.05
611.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.67
1.51
0.96
1.37
0.64
Total Income
530.69
523.52
519.28
522.42
611.88
Total Expenditure
493.36
481.55
495.07
474.05
664.82
PBIDT
37.33
41.97
24.21
48.37
-52.94
Interest
15.63
14.83
13.87
14.64
13.46
PBDT
21.7
27.14
10.34
33.73
-66.4
Depreciation
21.31
21.14
21.92
20.85
23.94
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
-1.34
Deferred Tax
1.07
2.59
-2.21
3.79
-106.77
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.68
3.41
-9.37
9.09
17.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.68
3.41
-9.37
9.09
17.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0.17
-0.03
-1.6
0
-85.46
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.85
3.44
-7.77
9.09
103.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.42
2.1
-5.76
5.59
10.93
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.27
16.27
16.27
16.27
16.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.05
8.04
4.67
9.28
-8.66
PBDTM(%)
4.1
5.19
1.99
6.47
-10.86
PATM(%)
-0.12
0.65
-1.8
1.74
2.9
