Rane (Madras) Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

529.02

522.01

518.32

521.05

611.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

529.02

522.01

518.32

521.05

611.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.67

1.51

0.96

1.37

0.64

Total Income

530.69

523.52

519.28

522.42

611.88

Total Expenditure

493.36

481.55

495.07

474.05

664.82

PBIDT

37.33

41.97

24.21

48.37

-52.94

Interest

15.63

14.83

13.87

14.64

13.46

PBDT

21.7

27.14

10.34

33.73

-66.4

Depreciation

21.31

21.14

21.92

20.85

23.94

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

-1.34

Deferred Tax

1.07

2.59

-2.21

3.79

-106.77

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.68

3.41

-9.37

9.09

17.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.68

3.41

-9.37

9.09

17.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0.17

-0.03

-1.6

0

-85.46

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.85

3.44

-7.77

9.09

103.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.42

2.1

-5.76

5.59

10.93

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.27

16.27

16.27

16.27

16.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.05

8.04

4.67

9.28

-8.66

PBDTM(%)

4.1

5.19

1.99

6.47

-10.86

PATM(%)

-0.12

0.65

-1.8

1.74

2.9

