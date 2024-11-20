We hereby inform that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai Bench has directed the Company to separately convene the meeting of equity shareholders and Unsecured Creditors in relation to the Scheme of Amalgamation Read less.. We wish to inform that the meeting of the equity shareholder of the Company convened by the Honble NCLT, Chennai Bench was held on Wednesday, November 20, 2024 at 16:00 hrs (IST) through VC / OAVM. The meeting concluded at 17:00 hrs (IST). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.11.2024) We wish to inform you that the meeting of the unsecured creditors of the Company convened by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai bench was held on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 16:00 hrs (IST)through VC/ OAVM. The meeting concluded at 16:44 hrs (IST) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)