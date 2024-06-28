convening of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on July 24, 2024 (Wednesday) at 14:00 hrs through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM); and The cut-off date for the purpose of determining eligible shareholders for e-voting in connection with 20th Annual General Meeting is fixed as July 17, 2024. The Twentieth Annual General Meeting (20th AGM) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 14:00 hrs (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The Company has engaged Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) for providing E-voting services and VC / OAVM facility for this AGM. The Notice of the 20th AGM being sent to the shareholders of the Company, is enclosed herewith and the same is also available on the website of the Company at ww.ranegroup.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) We wish to inform that the 20th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company was held on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 14:00 (IST) through VC / OAVM. In this regard, we furnish the following: 1. Summary of proceedings of 20th AGM. 2. Voting Results 3. Consolidated report of the scrutinizer dated July 24, 2024. The AGM concluded at 14:52 hrs (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)