Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹25.13
Prev. Close₹25.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹194.45
Day's High₹26.77
Day's Low₹23.84
52 Week's High₹53.5
52 Week's Low₹22.89
Book Value₹16.27
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)389.83
P/E23.2
EPS1.08
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.99
25.33
17.73
17.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.07
136.38
116.6
109.23
Net Worth
251.06
161.71
134.33
126.96
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
196.87
149.03
195.15
170.04
yoy growth (%)
32.1
-23.63
14.77
62,878.55
Raw materials
-119.95
-86.78
-115.17
-102.21
As % of sales
60.93
58.23
59.01
60.11
Employee costs
-11.89
-12.16
-11.63
-10.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
7.97
7.5
17.54
14.19
Depreciation
-7.45
-6.77
-5.82
-5.68
Tax paid
-2.45
-2.06
-3.49
-3.02
Working capital
10.38
2.84
6.73
62.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.1
-23.63
14.77
62,878.55
Op profit growth
12.06
-35.16
14.42
-10,819.01
EBIT growth
6.71
-45.37
24.15
25,012.21
Net profit growth
1.37
-61.26
25.73
63,736
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
342.09
362.03
271.23
225.69
167.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
342.09
362.03
271.23
225.69
167.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.62
1.2
7.81
1.49
1.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Yudhisthir Lal Madan
Whole-time Director
Ajay Kumar
Chairman & Managing Director
Harpreet Singh Nibber
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chander Bhan Gupta
Independent Director
AMAN TANDON
Director (Finance) & CFO
Narinder K Tyagi
Independent Director
Kritika Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pritika Auto Industries Ltd
Summary
Pritika Auto Industries Limited is a flagship company of the Pritika Group of Industries which was set up in 1974 under the leadership of Mr. Raminder S. Nibber, manufacturing small forgings. The Company (Formerly known as Shivkrupa Machineries and Engineering Services Limited) was incorporated on 11 April 980, which was renamed as Pritika Auto Industries Limited on March 24, 2017. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of tractor and automobile components.The Company produces world class components from modern facilities. The Company has established itself as a robust and reliable brand in the market, specializing in machined castings and automotive components. It has manufacturing facilities situated at Derabassi and Hoshiarpur, (Punjab), and Tahliwal (Himachal Pradesh) with a total capacity exceeding 50,000 Metric Tons Per Annum (MTPA). The Company focuses on expanding and diversifying product portfolio catering to tractors and commercial vehicles. The Company manufactures products such as, axle housings, wheel housings, hydraulic lift housings, end cover, plate differential carrier, brake housings, cylinder blocks, and crank cases, among others. Being in India, one of the component suppliers in the tractor segment of automobiles, the Company supplies to OEMs like M&M Swaraj, Swaraj Engines Ltd., TAFE, Escorts, SML Isuzu, TMTL, Ashok Leyland, New Holland Tractors India Ltd., Brakes India, etc., as well as exports casted products outside India. During the year 2016-17,
Read More
The Pritika Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd is ₹389.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd is 23.2 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pritika Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd is ₹22.89 and ₹53.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pritika Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at 8.40%, 1 Year at -23.92%, 6 Month at -9.64%, 3 Month at -4.87% and 1 Month at -5.44%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.