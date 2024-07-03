iifl-logo-icon 1
Pritika Auto Industries Ltd Share Price

24.11
(-3.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.13
  • Day's High26.77
  • 52 Wk High53.5
  • Prev. Close25.03
  • Day's Low23.84
  • 52 Wk Low 22.89
  • Turnover (lac)194.45
  • P/E23.2
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value16.27
  • EPS1.08
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)389.83
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

25.13

Prev. Close

25.03

Turnover(Lac.)

194.45

Day's High

26.77

Day's Low

23.84

52 Week's High

53.5

52 Week's Low

22.89

Book Value

16.27

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

389.83

P/E

23.2

EPS

1.08

Divi. Yield

0

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jun, 2024

arrow

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:15 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.85%

Non-Promoter- 7.26%

Institutions: 7.26%

Non-Institutions: 32.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.99

25.33

17.73

17.73

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

216.07

136.38

116.6

109.23

Net Worth

251.06

161.71

134.33

126.96

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

196.87

149.03

195.15

170.04

yoy growth (%)

32.1

-23.63

14.77

62,878.55

Raw materials

-119.95

-86.78

-115.17

-102.21

As % of sales

60.93

58.23

59.01

60.11

Employee costs

-11.89

-12.16

-11.63

-10.21

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

7.97

7.5

17.54

14.19

Depreciation

-7.45

-6.77

-5.82

-5.68

Tax paid

-2.45

-2.06

-3.49

-3.02

Working capital

10.38

2.84

6.73

62.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.1

-23.63

14.77

62,878.55

Op profit growth

12.06

-35.16

14.42

-10,819.01

EBIT growth

6.71

-45.37

24.15

25,012.21

Net profit growth

1.37

-61.26

25.73

63,736

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

342.09

362.03

271.23

225.69

167.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

342.09

362.03

271.23

225.69

167.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.62

1.2

7.81

1.49

1.5

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pritika Auto Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Yudhisthir Lal Madan

Whole-time Director

Ajay Kumar

Chairman & Managing Director

Harpreet Singh Nibber

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chander Bhan Gupta

Independent Director

AMAN TANDON

Director (Finance) & CFO

Narinder K Tyagi

Independent Director

Kritika Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pritika Auto Industries Ltd

Summary

Pritika Auto Industries Limited is a flagship company of the Pritika Group of Industries which was set up in 1974 under the leadership of Mr. Raminder S. Nibber, manufacturing small forgings. The Company (Formerly known as Shivkrupa Machineries and Engineering Services Limited) was incorporated on 11 April 980, which was renamed as Pritika Auto Industries Limited on March 24, 2017. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of tractor and automobile components.The Company produces world class components from modern facilities. The Company has established itself as a robust and reliable brand in the market, specializing in machined castings and automotive components. It has manufacturing facilities situated at Derabassi and Hoshiarpur, (Punjab), and Tahliwal (Himachal Pradesh) with a total capacity exceeding 50,000 Metric Tons Per Annum (MTPA). The Company focuses on expanding and diversifying product portfolio catering to tractors and commercial vehicles. The Company manufactures products such as, axle housings, wheel housings, hydraulic lift housings, end cover, plate differential carrier, brake housings, cylinder blocks, and crank cases, among others. Being in India, one of the component suppliers in the tractor segment of automobiles, the Company supplies to OEMs like M&M Swaraj, Swaraj Engines Ltd., TAFE, Escorts, SML Isuzu, TMTL, Ashok Leyland, New Holland Tractors India Ltd., Brakes India, etc., as well as exports casted products outside India. During the year 2016-17,
Company FAQs

What is the Pritika Auto Industries Ltd share price today?

The Pritika Auto Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd is ₹389.83 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd is 23.2 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pritika Auto Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd is ₹22.89 and ₹53.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd?

Pritika Auto Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.64%, 3 Years at 8.40%, 1 Year at -23.92%, 6 Month at -9.64%, 3 Month at -4.87% and 1 Month at -5.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.86 %
Institutions - 7.27 %
Public - 32.88 %

