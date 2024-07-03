Summary

Pritika Auto Industries Limited is a flagship company of the Pritika Group of Industries which was set up in 1974 under the leadership of Mr. Raminder S. Nibber, manufacturing small forgings. The Company (Formerly known as Shivkrupa Machineries and Engineering Services Limited) was incorporated on 11 April 980, which was renamed as Pritika Auto Industries Limited on March 24, 2017. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of tractor and automobile components.The Company produces world class components from modern facilities. The Company has established itself as a robust and reliable brand in the market, specializing in machined castings and automotive components. It has manufacturing facilities situated at Derabassi and Hoshiarpur, (Punjab), and Tahliwal (Himachal Pradesh) with a total capacity exceeding 50,000 Metric Tons Per Annum (MTPA). The Company focuses on expanding and diversifying product portfolio catering to tractors and commercial vehicles. The Company manufactures products such as, axle housings, wheel housings, hydraulic lift housings, end cover, plate differential carrier, brake housings, cylinder blocks, and crank cases, among others. Being in India, one of the component suppliers in the tractor segment of automobiles, the Company supplies to OEMs like M&M Swaraj, Swaraj Engines Ltd., TAFE, Escorts, SML Isuzu, TMTL, Ashok Leyland, New Holland Tractors India Ltd., Brakes India, etc., as well as exports casted products outside India. During the year 2016-17,

