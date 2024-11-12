Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Pritika Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Tuesday the 12th November 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on12th November, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Sep 2024 28 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 28th September, 2024

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Pritika Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday 9thAugust2024at its Registered Office to consider and approve inter-alia the following: 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. To consider and approve other items of the agenda. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the said Regulations, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e. Friday, 9th August, 2024, inter alia, has approved the following items: 1. Considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) (prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI Listing Regulations) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Considered and approved raising of funds uptoRs. 49.50 crore by Pritika Engineering Components Ltd., (PECL) the subsidiary of the company, to meet its funds requirements to expand the existing capacity and to diversify in other business. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 9thAugust, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jun 2024 8 Jun 2024

Pritika Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on Saturday the 15th June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 15th June, 2024 Appointment Re-Appointment Intimation (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 16 May 2024

Pritika Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statement (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 after these are reviewed by the Audit Committee. 2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as on 31st March 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. Further to our notice dated 27thMarch 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the company will remain closed for the Promoters Directors Key Managerial Persons Designated Persons of the company and their immediate relatives till the expiry of forty eight hours from the date the said Financial Results are made public. Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 23rd May, 2024 Allotment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024

Pritika Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/ Madam Pursuant to regulation 29 and other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 23rd April 2024 at 11.30 A.M.at its Registered Office to consider and discuss inter-alia the following along with other agenda matters: 1. To consider appointment of an Independent Director. 2. To consider to reconstitute Committees of the Board. We request you to take the above on your records. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the companys website at www.pritikaautoindustries.com. Intimation for Appointment of Directors under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 i.e. Listing Regulations Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on 23rd April, 2024 Reconstitution of Committees (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.04.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024

Pritika Auto Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 & other applicable regulations if any of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the 10th February 2024 at 1.15 P.M. at its Registered Office to consider & discuss inter-alia the following along with other matters : 1. To consider & approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter & Nine Months ended 31st December 2023 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee. We request you to take the above on your records. A copy of this intimation is also being made available on the companys website at www.pritikaautoindustries.com Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024