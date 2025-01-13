Pritika Auto Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.99
25.33
17.73
17.73
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
216.07
136.38
116.6
109.23
Net Worth
251.06
161.71
134.33
126.96
Minority Interest
Debt
101.91
61.89
59.61
62.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.93
2.71
2.89
2.31
Total Liabilities
357.9
226.31
196.83
192.24
Fixed Assets
151.85
85.79
88.75
90.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
66.78
19.51
11.89
15.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.78
0.8
0.68
0.62
Networking Capital
134.14
109.8
93.79
83.59
Inventories
100.64
60.45
56.54
53.31
Inventory Days
98.83
Sundry Debtors
36.33
83.96
61.15
62.75
Debtor Days
116.33
Other Current Assets
45.15
14.34
21.21
16.34
Sundry Creditors
-32.28
-37.99
-36.02
-37.05
Creditor Days
68.68
Other Current Liabilities
-15.7
-10.96
-9.09
-11.76
Cash
3.36
10.42
1.74
2.78
Total Assets
357.91
226.32
196.85
192.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.