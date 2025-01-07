Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
196.87
149.03
195.15
170.04
yoy growth (%)
32.1
-23.63
14.77
62,878.55
Raw materials
-119.95
-86.78
-115.17
-102.21
As % of sales
60.93
58.23
59.01
60.11
Employee costs
-11.89
-12.16
-11.63
-10.21
As % of sales
6.04
8.16
5.96
6
Other costs
-44.4
-31.68
-39.96
-32.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.55
21.26
20.47
19.29
Operating profit
20.62
18.4
28.38
24.8
OPM
10.47
12.34
14.54
14.58
Depreciation
-7.45
-6.77
-5.82
-5.68
Interest expense
-6.31
-5.87
-6.96
-5.54
Other income
1.12
1.75
1.94
0.61
Profit before tax
7.97
7.5
17.54
14.19
Taxes
-2.45
-2.06
-3.49
-3.02
Tax rate
-30.81
-27.53
-19.92
-21.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.51
5.44
14.04
11.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.51
5.44
14.04
11.17
yoy growth (%)
1.37
-61.26
25.73
63,736
NPM
2.8
3.65
7.19
6.56
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.