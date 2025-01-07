iifl-logo-icon 1
Pritika Auto Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.29
(0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

196.87

149.03

195.15

170.04

yoy growth (%)

32.1

-23.63

14.77

62,878.55

Raw materials

-119.95

-86.78

-115.17

-102.21

As % of sales

60.93

58.23

59.01

60.11

Employee costs

-11.89

-12.16

-11.63

-10.21

As % of sales

6.04

8.16

5.96

6

Other costs

-44.4

-31.68

-39.96

-32.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.55

21.26

20.47

19.29

Operating profit

20.62

18.4

28.38

24.8

OPM

10.47

12.34

14.54

14.58

Depreciation

-7.45

-6.77

-5.82

-5.68

Interest expense

-6.31

-5.87

-6.96

-5.54

Other income

1.12

1.75

1.94

0.61

Profit before tax

7.97

7.5

17.54

14.19

Taxes

-2.45

-2.06

-3.49

-3.02

Tax rate

-30.81

-27.53

-19.92

-21.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.51

5.44

14.04

11.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.51

5.44

14.04

11.17

yoy growth (%)

1.37

-61.26

25.73

63,736

NPM

2.8

3.65

7.19

6.56

