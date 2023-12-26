To the Members of PRITIKA AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PRITIKA AUTO INDUSTRIES LIMITED("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SA) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Company implemented a Scheme of Arrangement between Pritika Industries Ltd. (the Demerged Company) and Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. (the Resulting Company). This scheme was approved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Bench Chandigarh, vide its order dated 4th December 2023, pursuant to Sections 230 to 232, read with other relevant provisions of The Companies Act, 2013. The Scheme of Arrangement became effective in the books of accounts on 26th December 2023, and necessary entries have been made in the books of accounts to reflect the approval of the scheme. However, the financial information presented herewith for the financial year has been prepared taking into consideration the information pertaining to asset, liabilities, income, expenses and cash flows continued in the name of Pritika Industries Limited for Mohali and Bathri Unit post demerger in the books of Pritika Auto Industries Limited on account of procedural issues.

Impact on Financial Results:

Effective Date: 26th December 2023.

Financial Year Ended: 31st March 2024.

Effect on Financials:

The annual financials for the year ending 31st March 2024 include the financial figures of the demerged undertaking of Pritika Industries Ltd. vest into Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. Pursuant to the Scheme of arrangement between Pritika Auto Industries Limited and Pritika Industries Limited approved by NCLT Chandigarh bench. The financial figures for the year ending 31st March 2024 are not comparable with those of the previous financial year ending 31st March 2023.

Transactions carried out during the previous year with Pritika Industries Ltd. have been considered as related party transactions affecting the Profit and Loss Account and the Assets and Liabilities Account.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matter stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As Part of an audit in accordance with SAs specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure 1, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. (A) Further to our comments in Annexure 1, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended);

c. The Standalone financial statements dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are stated in paragraph 2A(b) above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2B(f) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company as on 31st March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure 2" wherein we have expresses an unmodified opinion; and

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer Note 40 & 42 to the standalone financial statements.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024.

c. There are no amounts which were required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on the audits procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company in respect of financial year commencing on 1st April 2023, has used accounting software for maintaining its bools of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature was not enabled at database level for accounting software to log any direct data changes. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tempered with in respect of the accounting software where such feature is enabled.

(c ) With respect to the matter to be included In the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limits laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure- 1 TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Annexure referred to in our report of even date to the members of Pritika Auto Industries Limited on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024).

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i)(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work in progress.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, title deeds of all the Immovable properties ( other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee.) disclosed in the Note 3 of Standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company except one of the Immovable Property:

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value Held in the name of Whether Promoter, director or their relative or employee Period Held- Indicate rage where appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Land (Mohali) 1,65,000 Pritika Industries Limited Enterprises owned or Significantly influenced by Key Management Personnel or their Relatives Since 1998 Become property of the company under scheme of arrangement and updation of Name change is under process with relevant Authorities

(d ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangibles assets during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e ) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management, banks and stock auditors had physically verified the inventories at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the frequency/ procedure and coverage of physical verification were appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets. The quarterly statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the company with such banks and such statements are in agreement with the books of account of the company for the respective periods, which were not subject to audit.