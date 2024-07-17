Outcome of Board Meeting dated 15th June, 2024 Intimation for Cut off date for e-voting and Notice of Book Closure Proceedings of 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 17th July, 2024 through Video Conference/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/07/2024) Intimation of the Voting Results along with Scruitnisers report of the 44th Annual General Meeting of Pritika Auto Industries Ltd. (the Company) as per Regulation 44 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Appointment of Mrs. Kritika Goyal as independent director (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)