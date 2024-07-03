SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹19.57
Prev. Close₹18.73
Turnover(Lac.)₹61.34
Day's High₹19.66
Day's Low₹19
52 Week's High₹21.39
52 Week's Low₹6.15
Book Value₹5.67
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)259.91
P/E208.44
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.75
26.75
26.75
26.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.41
48.21
57.03
99.38
Net Worth
75.16
74.96
83.78
126.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
314.06
418.07
524.75
510.81
yoy growth (%)
-24.87
-20.32
2.72
1.12
Raw materials
-205.37
-244.63
-307.5
-292.45
As % of sales
65.39
58.51
58.6
57.25
Employee costs
-44.29
-52.27
-48.37
-46.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-55.76
1.48
35.92
24.1
Depreciation
-21.82
-19
-17.76
-16.61
Tax paid
2.22
3.54
-7.12
-5.79
Working capital
-36.11
-91.93
-3.49
18.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.87
-20.32
2.72
1.12
Op profit growth
-78.19
-37.99
2.23
-11.65
EBIT growth
-118.6
-38.84
21.22
-22.65
Net profit growth
520.33
-152.64
57.35
-45.22
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
629.73
545.57
435
359.26
470.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
629.73
545.57
435
359.26
470.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.72
4.49
9.9
8.66
4.69
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Vice Chairman
Udit Sheth
Independent Director
Arun Arora
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Jha
Independent Director
Suhasini Sathe
Executive Director
Urja Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hiren P Vala
Chairman & Managing Director
Harish Sheth
Additional Director
Vijay Kalra
Reports by Setco Automotive Ltd
Summary
Setco Automotive Ltd (Formerly known Gujarat Setco Clutch Ltd) established in 1982, produces clutch driven plate and clutch cover assemblies. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Clutch products and systems and Hydraulics (Pressure Converters). The Company is having 4 manufacturing units in India, United Kingdom and United States of America.The company has also appraised investors of the fact that operational constraints, difficulty in input inflow and power shortage together affected the continuity in the level of production during the first six months of 1995-96. However, the Board is confident that with the necessary corrective measures being taken, the performance in the remaining period would be at an accelerated rate.During 1996-97, it has increased its Clutch Driven Plates Capacity by 102500 Nos and Clutch Cover Assembly by 75000 Nos.The company has become sick and the rehabilitation proposal submitted by the operating agency for approval to the Board of Industrial & Financial Reconstruction, in the year 1999-2000.The indian auto market and especially the segment which the company caters has underwent a metamorphos change towards meeting global standards particularly in the area of euro norms,higher load carrying capacity for better economies. In order to match the pace of the market needs,the company has entered into a Technical Collaboration with Lipe Clutch Division of M/s Dana Corporation,one of the best clutch technology people known worldwide. The productio
Read More
The Setco Automotive Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Setco Automotive Ltd is ₹259.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Setco Automotive Ltd is 208.44 and 3.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Setco Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Setco Automotive Ltd is ₹6.15 and ₹21.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Setco Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.93%, 3 Years at 0.14%, 1 Year at 171.45%, 6 Month at 30.52%, 3 Month at 50.56% and 1 Month at 68.89%.
