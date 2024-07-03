Summary

Setco Automotive Ltd (Formerly known Gujarat Setco Clutch Ltd) established in 1982, produces clutch driven plate and clutch cover assemblies. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Clutch products and systems and Hydraulics (Pressure Converters). The Company is having 4 manufacturing units in India, United Kingdom and United States of America.The company has also appraised investors of the fact that operational constraints, difficulty in input inflow and power shortage together affected the continuity in the level of production during the first six months of 1995-96. However, the Board is confident that with the necessary corrective measures being taken, the performance in the remaining period would be at an accelerated rate.During 1996-97, it has increased its Clutch Driven Plates Capacity by 102500 Nos and Clutch Cover Assembly by 75000 Nos.The company has become sick and the rehabilitation proposal submitted by the operating agency for approval to the Board of Industrial & Financial Reconstruction, in the year 1999-2000.The indian auto market and especially the segment which the company caters has underwent a metamorphos change towards meeting global standards particularly in the area of euro norms,higher load carrying capacity for better economies. In order to match the pace of the market needs,the company has entered into a Technical Collaboration with Lipe Clutch Division of M/s Dana Corporation,one of the best clutch technology people known worldwide. The productio

Read More