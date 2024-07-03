iifl-logo-icon 1
Setco Automotive Ltd Share Price

19.43
(3.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:44 PM

  • Open19.57
  • Day's High19.66
  • 52 Wk High21.39
  • Prev. Close18.73
  • Day's Low19
  • 52 Wk Low 6.15
  • Turnover (lac)61.34
  • P/E208.44
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.67
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)259.91
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Setco Automotive Ltd KEY RATIOS

Setco Automotive Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Setco Automotive Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Setco Automotive Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 40.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Setco Automotive Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.75

26.75

26.75

26.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.41

48.21

57.03

99.38

Net Worth

75.16

74.96

83.78

126.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

314.06

418.07

524.75

510.81

yoy growth (%)

-24.87

-20.32

2.72

1.12

Raw materials

-205.37

-244.63

-307.5

-292.45

As % of sales

65.39

58.51

58.6

57.25

Employee costs

-44.29

-52.27

-48.37

-46.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-55.76

1.48

35.92

24.1

Depreciation

-21.82

-19

-17.76

-16.61

Tax paid

2.22

3.54

-7.12

-5.79

Working capital

-36.11

-91.93

-3.49

18.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.87

-20.32

2.72

1.12

Op profit growth

-78.19

-37.99

2.23

-11.65

EBIT growth

-118.6

-38.84

21.22

-22.65

Net profit growth

520.33

-152.64

57.35

-45.22

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

629.73

545.57

435

359.26

470.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

629.73

545.57

435

359.26

470.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.72

4.49

9.9

8.66

4.69

Setco Automotive Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Setco Automotive Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Vice Chairman

Udit Sheth

Independent Director

Arun Arora

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Jha

Independent Director

Suhasini Sathe

Executive Director

Urja Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hiren P Vala

Chairman & Managing Director

Harish Sheth

Additional Director

Vijay Kalra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Setco Automotive Ltd

Summary

Setco Automotive Ltd (Formerly known Gujarat Setco Clutch Ltd) established in 1982, produces clutch driven plate and clutch cover assemblies. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Clutch products and systems and Hydraulics (Pressure Converters). The Company is having 4 manufacturing units in India, United Kingdom and United States of America.The company has also appraised investors of the fact that operational constraints, difficulty in input inflow and power shortage together affected the continuity in the level of production during the first six months of 1995-96. However, the Board is confident that with the necessary corrective measures being taken, the performance in the remaining period would be at an accelerated rate.During 1996-97, it has increased its Clutch Driven Plates Capacity by 102500 Nos and Clutch Cover Assembly by 75000 Nos.The company has become sick and the rehabilitation proposal submitted by the operating agency for approval to the Board of Industrial & Financial Reconstruction, in the year 1999-2000.The indian auto market and especially the segment which the company caters has underwent a metamorphos change towards meeting global standards particularly in the area of euro norms,higher load carrying capacity for better economies. In order to match the pace of the market needs,the company has entered into a Technical Collaboration with Lipe Clutch Division of M/s Dana Corporation,one of the best clutch technology people known worldwide. The productio
Company FAQs

What is the Setco Automotive Ltd share price today?

The Setco Automotive Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of Setco Automotive Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Setco Automotive Ltd is ₹259.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Setco Automotive Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Setco Automotive Ltd is 208.44 and 3.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Setco Automotive Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Setco Automotive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Setco Automotive Ltd is ₹6.15 and ₹21.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Setco Automotive Ltd?

Setco Automotive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.93%, 3 Years at 0.14%, 1 Year at 171.45%, 6 Month at 30.52%, 3 Month at 50.56% and 1 Month at 68.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Setco Automotive Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Setco Automotive Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.25 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 40.67 %

