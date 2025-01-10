INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

TO

THE MEMBERS OF

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LIMITED

Report on the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Setco Automotive Limited (hereinafter referred as "the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter collectively referred as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred as "the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed Under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended (hereinafter referred as "Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profits (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (hereinafter referred as "SAs") specified Under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as "ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements:

a. The company has not charged interest on unsecured loan to the subsidiaries. (Refer Note no. 3and 9 of Standalone Ind ASF inancial Statements).

b. The Company has not provided Interest on the Unsecured Loan from Setco Auto Systems Private Limited (SASPL), a subsidiary Company, as the same is repayable as per mutually agreed terms/period and no interest is accordingly accrued on such liability. (Refer Note No. 13 of Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements).

c. The Company has total Non-Current Investment of Rs. 23,357 Lakhs as at the balance sheet date, out of the same company has provided for Impairment in Value of Investments of Rs. 11,133 Lakhs in earlier years and stated at net value of Rs. 12,224 Lakhs, which is in the opinion of the management is fair value of the net investment.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters

Key audit matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements taken as a whole; in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the key audit matter as described below:

Determination of fair value of carrying amount of investments

Description of key audit matter

The Company has investments net of provision of Rs. 12,224 Lakhs as at 31 March 2024 consisting of investments in the equity instruments of subsidiaries and other related entities which are valued as per Ind AS 109, "Financial instruments". By their nature, these are subjected to various factors related to respective investee entities including but not limited to, economic factors, business dynamics, financial performance etc. and impact a fair valuation of these investments. Accordingly, this necessitates a close monitoring by the management of these situations and judgement, based on appropriate evaluation criteria to arrive at a fair value of carrying amounts of these assets as at balance sheet date. Against this background, this matter was of significance in the context of our audit.

Description of Auditor response

We have carried out a comparison between carrying value of investment as at balance sheet date and net worth as reflected by latest audited financials of investee companies. Wherever carrying amount of investment is more than the net-worth of investee Company we have discussed and enquired with the management the process followed by them to identify permanent diminution, if any, in the value of investment and necessary accounting treatment adopted in the books. In addition, management has provided us with the future business plans, wherever necessary and how in their business judgement such gap between investment and net-worth of the investee is either compensated with improving business conditions or valuations of such entities. Going forward our regular audit procedures are designed to keep a follow up on outcomes of these management assertions.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon (hereinafter referred as "other information")

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the Boards report and management discussion and analysis included in the annual report but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance and/or conclusions thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cashflows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, orthe override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and r elated disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act and based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far a sit appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the auditors report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, we report that in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act; and

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements - Refer Note 32 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company as on 31st March 2024.

iv. Reporting on rule 11 (e):

a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and

v. During the year, Company has not declared/paid any dividend hence reporting under rule 11 f is not applicable to that extent.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks and based on explanations and details provided to us, except for the instance listed below, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with:

a. Table schema level changes carried out from the application are not tracked; and

b. The company uses SAP application, which is operated by a third-party software service provider, for maintaining its books of account and in absence of either SOC2 report or Independent auditors report, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled at database and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable forthe financial year ended March 31,2024.

Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:0109983W by the hand of CAPramod Bhise Partner Membership No.: (F) 047751 Pune, July 12,2024 UDIN: 24047751BKAATU8018

ANNEXURE ATO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" Section of our report on even date)

(i) The Company does not have any Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) and intangible assets. Hence Clause 3(i) is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) The Company does not have any inventory, hence reporting on paragraphs 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us; during the year the Company has not made investments in (except deemed investment in equity amounting to Rs. 12.49 Lakhs in Lava Cast Private Limited), provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or security to the subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates and other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates. Hence reporting on paragraphs 3 (iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. Refer note 26B for balances outstanding. We draw attention to amount of Rs. 29.28 Lakhs receivable from key managerial personnel (CMD) pertaining to earlier years.

(iv) According to the information and explanations provided to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Act. Board of Directors have passed appropriate resolutions with respect to loans given without specifying repayment schedule. As informed to us, compliance with section 185 & 186 will be met considering transactions in its entirety.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) As per the information and explanations given to us in respect of the class of industry the company falls under, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the CompaniesAct2013.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, CESS and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income -tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Goods and Service, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable, except Provident Fund Dues amounting to Rs 15.69 Lakhs.

(c) There are no dues of Income tax, Sales-tax, Service tax, Goods and Service tax, Customs Duty and Cess which have not been deposited as on March 31,2024 on account of disputes except the following:

Sr. Name of the Statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Related F.Y./A.Y. Forum where dispute is pending Remark, if any 1 Income Tax Act, 1961 Order u/s 143 0.35 ** A.Y. 17-18 CIT (A) - Vadodara -

‘Matter covered by ITAT Judgement in Companys own case for earlier years for allowing product development expenses as revenue expense "Amount are paid by the Company

(viii) According to the information & explanations given to us and the records examined by us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us:

(a) the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) the Company has not declared wilful defaulter by banks or financial institutions or other lenders. Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 (ix) (b)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised an additional term loan or disbursed the balance sanction. Accordingly, reporting on paragraphs 3 (ix) (c)of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us:

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loan has been applied for the purposes for which they were raised. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, during the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) as per the provision of the act and regulation made by the securities exchange board of India. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us:

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us no material fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based on the audit procedures performed by us there is no any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the companies act 2013 has been filed by the auditors in the form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us

(a) the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, Accordingly, reporting on Para 3(xvi) (a) (b) (c) and (d) is not applicable.

(xvii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not incurred cash losses in the current year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns, if any, raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the accounts and record examined by us, ‘CSR provisions as per the section 135 of the act are not applicable to the Company, accordingly para 3 clause (xx) of the order are not applicable.

(xxi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, this report is on the standalone financials and accordingly para 3 clause (xxi) of the order is not applicable.

Sharp & Tannan Associates Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No.:0109983W by the hand of CA Pramod Bhise Partner Membership No.: (F) 047751 Pune, July 12,2024 UDIN: 24047751BKAATU8018

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under the heading, "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report on even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) Section 143 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Setco Automotive Limited(hereinafter referred as "the Company") as of March 31, 2024in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal financial control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (hereinafter referred as "the guidance note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (hereinafter referred as "ICAI").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the guidance note and the Standards on Auditing issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed Under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only In accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial control sover financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.