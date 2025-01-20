Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.61
-19.65
2.75
1.05
Op profit growth
-127.94
-48.82
19.32
-20.46
EBIT growth
-519.82
-83.56
75.51
-53.09
Net profit growth
169.42
-1,288
-143.33
-137.3
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-2.8
7.65
12.02
10.35
EBIT margin
-9.77
1.77
8.69
5.08
Net profit margin
-33.42
-9.47
0.64
-1.51
RoCE
-7.27
1.5
8.25
4.55
RoNW
-77.11
-7.61
0.48
-1.05
RoA
-6.22
-2
0.15
-0.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-9.22
-3.7
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0.8
0.65
Cash EPS
-11.49
-5.74
-2.13
-2.91
Book value per share
-2.03
7.85
14.05
14.75
Valuation ratios
P/E
-1.52
-1.52
0
0
P/CEPS
-1.22
-0.98
-24.2
-11.85
P/B
-6.91
0.71
3.66
2.33
EV/EBIDTA
-457.71
11.79
12.85
14.8
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
284.89
-100.31
Tax payout
-4.01
-9.25
-305.3
-38.34
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.79
67.66
78.17
75.28
Inventory days
159.98
133.15
93.65
90.44
Creditor days
-111.91
-96.84
-68.47
-60.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.59
-0.14
-1
-0.56
Net debt / equity
-16.75
3.85
2.02
2.1
Net debt / op. profit
-45.23
11.23
5.39
7.05
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-56.67
-47.92
-48.55
-49.84
Employee costs
-20.51
-17.3
-13.55
-13.76
Other costs
-25.61
-27.11
-25.87
-26.03
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.