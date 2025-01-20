iifl-logo-icon 1
Setco Automotive Ltd Key Ratios

18.53
(-2.01%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:35:36 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Setco Automotive Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.61

-19.65

2.75

1.05

Op profit growth

-127.94

-48.82

19.32

-20.46

EBIT growth

-519.82

-83.56

75.51

-53.09

Net profit growth

169.42

-1,288

-143.33

-137.3

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.8

7.65

12.02

10.35

EBIT margin

-9.77

1.77

8.69

5.08

Net profit margin

-33.42

-9.47

0.64

-1.51

RoCE

-7.27

1.5

8.25

4.55

RoNW

-77.11

-7.61

0.48

-1.05

RoA

-6.22

-2

0.15

-0.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-9.22

-3.7

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0.8

0.65

Cash EPS

-11.49

-5.74

-2.13

-2.91

Book value per share

-2.03

7.85

14.05

14.75

Valuation ratios

P/E

-1.52

-1.52

0

0

P/CEPS

-1.22

-0.98

-24.2

-11.85

P/B

-6.91

0.71

3.66

2.33

EV/EBIDTA

-457.71

11.79

12.85

14.8

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

284.89

-100.31

Tax payout

-4.01

-9.25

-305.3

-38.34

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.79

67.66

78.17

75.28

Inventory days

159.98

133.15

93.65

90.44

Creditor days

-111.91

-96.84

-68.47

-60.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.59

-0.14

-1

-0.56

Net debt / equity

-16.75

3.85

2.02

2.1

Net debt / op. profit

-45.23

11.23

5.39

7.05

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-56.67

-47.92

-48.55

-49.84

Employee costs

-20.51

-17.3

-13.55

-13.76

Other costs

-25.61

-27.11

-25.87

-26.03

QUICKLINKS FOR Setco Automotive Ltd

