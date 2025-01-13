Setco Automotive Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.75
26.75
26.75
26.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.41
48.21
57.03
99.38
Net Worth
75.16
74.96
83.78
126.13
Minority Interest
Debt
69.4
68.53
70.13
344.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
3.89
Total Liabilities
144.56
143.49
153.91
474.48
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
147.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
122.24
122.11
121.83
190.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.18
5.18
15.46
21.84
Networking Capital
15.91
14.62
15.62
112.4
Inventories
0
0
0
83.82
Inventory Days
97.41
Sundry Debtors
0.81
0.8
3.59
60.83
Debtor Days
70.69
Other Current Assets
27.29
60.78
60.92
119.55
Sundry Creditors
-4.44
-38.94
-41.26
-112.09
Creditor Days
130.26
Other Current Liabilities
-7.75
-8.02
-7.63
-39.71
Cash
1.23
1.58
1
2.84
Total Assets
144.56
143.49
153.91
474.5
