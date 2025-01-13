iifl-logo-icon 1
Setco Automotive Ltd Balance Sheet

19.31
(-2.03%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:54:46 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.75

26.75

26.75

26.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.41

48.21

57.03

99.38

Net Worth

75.16

74.96

83.78

126.13

Minority Interest

Debt

69.4

68.53

70.13

344.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

3.89

Total Liabilities

144.56

143.49

153.91

474.48

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

147.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

122.24

122.11

121.83

190.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.18

5.18

15.46

21.84

Networking Capital

15.91

14.62

15.62

112.4

Inventories

0

0

0

83.82

Inventory Days

97.41

Sundry Debtors

0.81

0.8

3.59

60.83

Debtor Days

70.69

Other Current Assets

27.29

60.78

60.92

119.55

Sundry Creditors

-4.44

-38.94

-41.26

-112.09

Creditor Days

130.26

Other Current Liabilities

-7.75

-8.02

-7.63

-39.71

Cash

1.23

1.58

1

2.84

Total Assets

144.56

143.49

153.91

474.5

