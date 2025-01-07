Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
314.06
418.07
524.75
510.81
yoy growth (%)
-24.87
-20.32
2.72
1.12
Raw materials
-205.37
-244.63
-307.5
-292.45
As % of sales
65.39
58.51
58.6
57.25
Employee costs
-44.29
-52.27
-48.37
-46.43
As % of sales
14.1
12.5
9.21
9.09
Other costs
-55.43
-80.1
-102.63
-107.13
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.65
19.16
19.55
20.97
Operating profit
8.95
41.07
66.24
64.79
OPM
2.85
9.82
12.62
12.68
Depreciation
-21.82
-19
-17.76
-16.61
Interest expense
-48.12
-39.59
-31.25
-31.31
Other income
5.21
19.01
18.7
7.23
Profit before tax
-55.76
1.48
35.92
24.1
Taxes
2.22
3.54
-7.12
-5.79
Tax rate
-3.99
238.07
-19.82
-24.04
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-53.54
5.03
28.8
18.3
Exceptional items
-40.51
-20.19
0
0
Net profit
-94.06
-15.16
28.8
18.3
yoy growth (%)
520.33
-152.64
57.35
-45.22
NPM
-29.94
-3.62
5.48
3.58
