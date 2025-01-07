iifl-logo-icon 1
Setco Automotive Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.84
(-4.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:22 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

314.06

418.07

524.75

510.81

yoy growth (%)

-24.87

-20.32

2.72

1.12

Raw materials

-205.37

-244.63

-307.5

-292.45

As % of sales

65.39

58.51

58.6

57.25

Employee costs

-44.29

-52.27

-48.37

-46.43

As % of sales

14.1

12.5

9.21

9.09

Other costs

-55.43

-80.1

-102.63

-107.13

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.65

19.16

19.55

20.97

Operating profit

8.95

41.07

66.24

64.79

OPM

2.85

9.82

12.62

12.68

Depreciation

-21.82

-19

-17.76

-16.61

Interest expense

-48.12

-39.59

-31.25

-31.31

Other income

5.21

19.01

18.7

7.23

Profit before tax

-55.76

1.48

35.92

24.1

Taxes

2.22

3.54

-7.12

-5.79

Tax rate

-3.99

238.07

-19.82

-24.04

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-53.54

5.03

28.8

18.3

Exceptional items

-40.51

-20.19

0

0

Net profit

-94.06

-15.16

28.8

18.3

yoy growth (%)

520.33

-152.64

57.35

-45.22

NPM

-29.94

-3.62

5.48

3.58

