Setco Automotive Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-55.76
1.48
35.92
24.1
Depreciation
-21.82
-19
-17.76
-16.61
Tax paid
2.22
3.54
-7.12
-5.79
Working capital
-36.11
-91.93
-3.49
18.58
Other operating items
Operating
-111.47
-105.89
7.55
20.27
Capital expenditure
19.99
36.63
18.89
-65.92
Free cash flow
-91.48
-69.26
26.44
-45.64
Equity raised
398.23
439.77
402.84
386.17
Investing
21.3
37.05
3.21
17.32
Financing
182.27
164.89
74.48
100.46
Dividends paid
0
0
10.68
8.68
Net in cash
510.31
572.44
517.66
466.99
No Record Found
