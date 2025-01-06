iifl-logo-icon 1
Setco Automotive Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.66
(4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:04 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Setco Automotive Ltd

Setco Automotive FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-55.76

1.48

35.92

24.1

Depreciation

-21.82

-19

-17.76

-16.61

Tax paid

2.22

3.54

-7.12

-5.79

Working capital

-36.11

-91.93

-3.49

18.58

Other operating items

Operating

-111.47

-105.89

7.55

20.27

Capital expenditure

19.99

36.63

18.89

-65.92

Free cash flow

-91.48

-69.26

26.44

-45.64

Equity raised

398.23

439.77

402.84

386.17

Investing

21.3

37.05

3.21

17.32

Financing

182.27

164.89

74.48

100.46

Dividends paid

0

0

10.68

8.68

Net in cash

510.31

572.44

517.66

466.99

