Setco Automotive Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
455.96
385.21
278.83
244.96
373.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
455.96
385.21
278.83
244.96
373.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.44
2.83
58.06
3.78
3.36
Total Income
458.4
388.04
336.89
248.74
376.67
Total Expenditure
405.58
367.15
449.28
237.63
335.88
PBIDT
52.82
20.89
-112.39
11.11
40.79
Interest
133.66
114.26
73.51
42.21
40.74
PBDT
-80.84
-93.37
-185.9
-31.1
0.05
Depreciation
26.11
27.13
27.36
24.63
24.19
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.09
0
21.87
0
5.54
Deferred Tax
0
-0.09
-4.32
-1.4
-0.56
Reported Profit After Tax
-106.86
-120.41
-230.81
-54.33
-29.12
Minority Interest After NP
-17.67
-25.61
-29.89
-3.19
-3.53
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-89.19
-94.8
-200.92
-51.14
-25.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.7
-129.94
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-89.19
-93.1
-70.98
-51.14
-25.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.67
-7.09
-15.02
-3.82
-1.91
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
26.75
26.75
26.75
26.75
26.75
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
11.58
5.42
-40.3
4.53
10.92
PBDTM(%)
-17.72
-24.23
-66.67
-12.69
0.01
PATM(%)
-23.43
-31.25
-82.77
-22.17
-7.8
