Setco Automotive Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19.41
(3.35%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:29:46 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

455.96

385.21

278.83

244.96

373.31

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

455.96

385.21

278.83

244.96

373.31

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.44

2.83

58.06

3.78

3.36

Total Income

458.4

388.04

336.89

248.74

376.67

Total Expenditure

405.58

367.15

449.28

237.63

335.88

PBIDT

52.82

20.89

-112.39

11.11

40.79

Interest

133.66

114.26

73.51

42.21

40.74

PBDT

-80.84

-93.37

-185.9

-31.1

0.05

Depreciation

26.11

27.13

27.36

24.63

24.19

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.09

0

21.87

0

5.54

Deferred Tax

0

-0.09

-4.32

-1.4

-0.56

Reported Profit After Tax

-106.86

-120.41

-230.81

-54.33

-29.12

Minority Interest After NP

-17.67

-25.61

-29.89

-3.19

-3.53

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-89.19

-94.8

-200.92

-51.14

-25.59

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1.7

-129.94

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-89.19

-93.1

-70.98

-51.14

-25.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.67

-7.09

-15.02

-3.82

-1.91

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

26.75

26.75

26.75

26.75

26.75

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

11.58

5.42

-40.3

4.53

10.92

PBDTM(%)

-17.72

-24.23

-66.67

-12.69

0.01

PATM(%)

-23.43

-31.25

-82.77

-22.17

-7.8

Setco Automotive: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Setco Automotive Ltd

