Setco Automotive Ltd Summary

Setco Automotive Ltd (Formerly known Gujarat Setco Clutch Ltd) established in 1982, produces clutch driven plate and clutch cover assemblies. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Clutch products and systems and Hydraulics (Pressure Converters). The Company is having 4 manufacturing units in India, United Kingdom and United States of America.The company has also appraised investors of the fact that operational constraints, difficulty in input inflow and power shortage together affected the continuity in the level of production during the first six months of 1995-96. However, the Board is confident that with the necessary corrective measures being taken, the performance in the remaining period would be at an accelerated rate.During 1996-97, it has increased its Clutch Driven Plates Capacity by 102500 Nos and Clutch Cover Assembly by 75000 Nos.The company has become sick and the rehabilitation proposal submitted by the operating agency for approval to the Board of Industrial & Financial Reconstruction, in the year 1999-2000.The indian auto market and especially the segment which the company caters has underwent a metamorphos change towards meeting global standards particularly in the area of euro norms,higher load carrying capacity for better economies. In order to match the pace of the market needs,the company has entered into a Technical Collaboration with Lipe Clutch Division of M/s Dana Corporation,one of the best clutch technology people known worldwide. The production under the collaboration arrangement having commenced in March 2001.During the year 2000-01,the company has expanded the installed capacity of Clutch Driven Plate by 80000 nos taking the tally from 230000 to 310000.The company has also expanded the installed capacity of Clutch Cover Assembly by 45000 nos taking the tally from 125000 to 170000.The name of Company changed from Gujarat Setco Clutch Limited to Setco Automotive Limited in Dec.05. Thereafter, the Company had set up a wholly owned subsidiary in UK under the name and style of Setco Automotive (UK) Limited (SAUL) in November 2005. Through this subsidiary (SAUL), the Company acquired Lipe Clutch Division, UK, a subsidiary of Dana Corporation (USA) in December 2005. And said newly acquired business came in to effect from 1st January 2006. In April 2006, SAUL, the wholly owned subsidiary of Company formed its wholly owned subsidiary in USA, at Paris, in the State of Tennessee in the name of Setco Automotive (NA) Incorporated (SANAI). An EOU was formed at Kalol in Nov. 2006. The Company acquired its U.S. subsidiary SANAI a manufacturing facility from Haldex Corporation of USA at Paris, Tennessee, in December 2006. A wholly owned subsidiary company was formed in Mauritius with the name, WEW Holding Limited in Feb.07. New Clutch Assembly Unit commenced commercial production in Sitarganj, Uttarakhand during April, 2008. In 2009, the Company set up a Press Shop. In 2015, Lava Cast Private Limited, a joint venture between the Company and Lingotes Especiales S.A. became a subsidiary of the Company. The Company launched Angle Spring Design (ASD) Clutch for the American market in 2017. During 2016-17, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company, SETCO MEA DMCC in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on August 3, 2016. Setco Auto Systems Private Limited (SASPL) (formerly known as Transstadia Sport Sciences Private Limited) became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f March 26, 2021. The Company launched BS VI fitting clutches in 2021. During 2021-22, the Clutch Manufacturing Business was acquired through Business Transfer Agreement effective from 7th September, 2021 from Holding Company i.e. Setco Automotive Ltd.