Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting of Setco Automotive Limited scheduled on Wednesday August 14 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting of Setco Automotive Limited Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Friday, July 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of the Board Meeting of Setco Automotive Limited scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024. Intimation regarding deferred of Board Meeting With reference to our earlier letter dated May 22, 2024 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 for approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 is now deferred due to unavoidable circumstances to a later date which will be communicated separately. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday April 17 2024 SETCO AUTOMOTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation for rescheduling the date of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting in accordance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 10 Jan 2024