Clutch Auto Ltd Share Price

10.65
(-4.91%)
Feb 1, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Clutch Auto Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

10.65

Prev. Close

11.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

10.65

Day's Low

10.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-127.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Clutch Auto Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Clutch Auto Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Clutch Auto Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:29 AM
Mar-2016Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 36.32%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 36.32%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.15%

Non-Institutions: 63.52%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Clutch Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

18.76

18.76

18.76

18.76

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-239.87

-190.25

-9.41

125.16

Net Worth

-221.11

-171.49

9.35

143.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

46.52

38.93

30.59

95.41

yoy growth (%)

19.5

27.23

-67.92

-61

Raw materials

-36.49

-55.62

-42.17

-73.14

As % of sales

78.43

142.88

137.82

76.66

Employee costs

-3.7

-5.8

-3.18

-16.52

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-11.39

-48.91

-46.33

-34.3

Depreciation

-10.01

-19.22

-3.55

-5.93

Tax paid

0.08

0.47

2.07

0.09

Working capital

-9.56

-49.8

-38.68

-39.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.5

27.23

-67.92

-61

Op profit growth

-95.67

47.23

200.16

-116.24

EBIT growth

-76.72

93.32

95.61

-143.99

Net profit growth

-73.84

35.92

288.62

-537.86

No Record Found

Clutch Auto Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.08

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,253.55

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,066.55

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.1

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.75

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Clutch Auto Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

V K Mehta

Company Secretary

Manish Rai

Independent Director

G C Narang

Independent Director

Dhirendra Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Suraj Mohan Khorana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Clutch Auto Ltd

Summary

Clutch Auto (CAL) was incorporated in May 71 in New Delhi, promoted by Vijay Krishna Mehta, a technocrat entrepreneur.The company manufactures clutches, components and spares for the automotive sector, with an annual installed capacity of 5 lac and 3 lac respectively. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.93, to finance the modernisation and expansion programmes and to improve the productivity and quality of its products. Its clientele includes TELCO, Maruti Udyog, DCM Toyota, Escorts Tractors, BEML and state transport undertakings.The company came out of the BIFR purview in Sep.94 and is now all set to completely wipe off its accumulated losses.The expansion-cum-modernisation is going apace. The company is concentrating on increasing its capacity for the existing range of vehicles, especially for TELCO and Maruti Udyog. Products are being upgraded with imported equipment like induction hardening, press tempering and semi-automatic revelling machines. During the year 1998-99 , the company has invested a sum of Rs. 881 Lakhs on on going expansion & Modernisation project.During the year 2002-03 the Company got patent for EZ N LITE for heavy commercial vehicles in US and this will give an edge over competitors and is expected to result in substantial business increase in the years to come.
