SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹10.65
Prev. Close₹11.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹10.65
Day's Low₹10.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-127.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
18.76
18.76
18.76
18.76
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-239.87
-190.25
-9.41
125.16
Net Worth
-221.11
-171.49
9.35
143.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
46.52
38.93
30.59
95.41
yoy growth (%)
19.5
27.23
-67.92
-61
Raw materials
-36.49
-55.62
-42.17
-73.14
As % of sales
78.43
142.88
137.82
76.66
Employee costs
-3.7
-5.8
-3.18
-16.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-11.39
-48.91
-46.33
-34.3
Depreciation
-10.01
-19.22
-3.55
-5.93
Tax paid
0.08
0.47
2.07
0.09
Working capital
-9.56
-49.8
-38.68
-39.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.5
27.23
-67.92
-61
Op profit growth
-95.67
47.23
200.16
-116.24
EBIT growth
-76.72
93.32
95.61
-143.99
Net profit growth
-73.84
35.92
288.62
-537.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.08
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,253.55
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,066.55
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.1
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.75
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
V K Mehta
Company Secretary
Manish Rai
Independent Director
G C Narang
Independent Director
Dhirendra Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Suraj Mohan Khorana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Clutch Auto Ltd
Summary
Clutch Auto (CAL) was incorporated in May 71 in New Delhi, promoted by Vijay Krishna Mehta, a technocrat entrepreneur.The company manufactures clutches, components and spares for the automotive sector, with an annual installed capacity of 5 lac and 3 lac respectively. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.93, to finance the modernisation and expansion programmes and to improve the productivity and quality of its products. Its clientele includes TELCO, Maruti Udyog, DCM Toyota, Escorts Tractors, BEML and state transport undertakings.The company came out of the BIFR purview in Sep.94 and is now all set to completely wipe off its accumulated losses.The expansion-cum-modernisation is going apace. The company is concentrating on increasing its capacity for the existing range of vehicles, especially for TELCO and Maruti Udyog. Products are being upgraded with imported equipment like induction hardening, press tempering and semi-automatic revelling machines. During the year 1998-99 , the company has invested a sum of Rs. 881 Lakhs on on going expansion & Modernisation project.During the year 2002-03 the Company got patent for EZ N LITE for heavy commercial vehicles in US and this will give an edge over competitors and is expected to result in substantial business increase in the years to come.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.