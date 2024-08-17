Clutch Auto Ltd Summary

Clutch Auto (CAL) was incorporated in May 71 in New Delhi, promoted by Vijay Krishna Mehta, a technocrat entrepreneur.The company manufactures clutches, components and spares for the automotive sector, with an annual installed capacity of 5 lac and 3 lac respectively. It came out with a rights issue in Dec.93, to finance the modernisation and expansion programmes and to improve the productivity and quality of its products. Its clientele includes TELCO, Maruti Udyog, DCM Toyota, Escorts Tractors, BEML and state transport undertakings.The company came out of the BIFR purview in Sep.94 and is now all set to completely wipe off its accumulated losses.The expansion-cum-modernisation is going apace. The company is concentrating on increasing its capacity for the existing range of vehicles, especially for TELCO and Maruti Udyog. Products are being upgraded with imported equipment like induction hardening, press tempering and semi-automatic revelling machines. During the year 1998-99 , the company has invested a sum of Rs. 881 Lakhs on on going expansion & Modernisation project.During the year 2002-03 the Company got patent for EZ N LITE for heavy commercial vehicles in US and this will give an edge over competitors and is expected to result in substantial business increase in the years to come.