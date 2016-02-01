iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Clutch Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.65
(-4.91%)
Feb 1, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Clutch Auto Ltd

Clutch Auto Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-11.39

-48.91

-46.33

-34.3

Depreciation

-10.01

-19.22

-3.55

-5.93

Tax paid

0.08

0.47

2.07

0.09

Working capital

-9.56

-49.8

-38.68

-39.04

Other operating items

Operating

-30.88

-117.46

-86.48

-79.19

Capital expenditure

-23.13

-1.53

16.7

-0.03

Free cash flow

-54.01

-119

-69.78

-79.22

Equity raised

-382.85

-18.92

248.71

318.84

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

84.49

90.66

123

49.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-352.37

-47.26

301.93

289.5

Clutch Auto Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Clutch Auto Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.