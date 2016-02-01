Clutch Auto Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-11.39
-48.91
-46.33
-34.3
Depreciation
-10.01
-19.22
-3.55
-5.93
Tax paid
0.08
0.47
2.07
0.09
Working capital
-9.56
-49.8
-38.68
-39.04
Other operating items
Operating
-30.88
-117.46
-86.48
-79.19
Capital expenditure
-23.13
-1.53
16.7
-0.03
Free cash flow
-54.01
-119
-69.78
-79.22
Equity raised
-382.85
-18.92
248.71
318.84
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
84.49
90.66
123
49.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-352.37
-47.26
301.93
289.5
