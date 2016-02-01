Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
46.52
38.93
30.59
95.41
yoy growth (%)
19.5
27.23
-67.92
-61
Raw materials
-36.49
-55.62
-42.17
-73.14
As % of sales
78.43
142.88
137.82
76.66
Employee costs
-3.7
-5.8
-3.18
-16.52
As % of sales
7.95
14.91
10.4
17.31
Other costs
-7.71
-9.51
-6.98
-12.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.58
24.43
22.83
13.61
Operating profit
-1.38
-32.01
-21.74
-7.24
OPM
-2.97
-82.23
-71.06
-7.59
Depreciation
-10.01
-19.22
-3.55
-5.93
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-21.03
-21.37
Other income
0.01
2.33
0
0.25
Profit before tax
-11.39
-48.91
-46.33
-34.3
Taxes
0.08
0.47
2.07
0.09
Tax rate
-0.75
-0.96
-4.48
-0.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-11.31
-48.44
-44.25
-34.21
Exceptional items
-35.95
-132.29
-88.71
0
Net profit
-47.26
-180.73
-132.96
-34.21
yoy growth (%)
-73.84
35.92
288.62
-537.86
NPM
-101.58
-464.22
-434.56
-35.86
