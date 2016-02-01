iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Clutch Auto Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.65
(-4.91%)
Feb 1, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Clutch Auto Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

46.52

38.93

30.59

95.41

yoy growth (%)

19.5

27.23

-67.92

-61

Raw materials

-36.49

-55.62

-42.17

-73.14

As % of sales

78.43

142.88

137.82

76.66

Employee costs

-3.7

-5.8

-3.18

-16.52

As % of sales

7.95

14.91

10.4

17.31

Other costs

-7.71

-9.51

-6.98

-12.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.58

24.43

22.83

13.61

Operating profit

-1.38

-32.01

-21.74

-7.24

OPM

-2.97

-82.23

-71.06

-7.59

Depreciation

-10.01

-19.22

-3.55

-5.93

Interest expense

-0.01

0

-21.03

-21.37

Other income

0.01

2.33

0

0.25

Profit before tax

-11.39

-48.91

-46.33

-34.3

Taxes

0.08

0.47

2.07

0.09

Tax rate

-0.75

-0.96

-4.48

-0.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-11.31

-48.44

-44.25

-34.21

Exceptional items

-35.95

-132.29

-88.71

0

Net profit

-47.26

-180.73

-132.96

-34.21

yoy growth (%)

-73.84

35.92

288.62

-537.86

NPM

-101.58

-464.22

-434.56

-35.86

Clutch Auto Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Clutch Auto Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.